Irish international Knight makes first start of the season for Derby after injury setback

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL JASON Knight made his first start of the season tonight for Derby County as he continues his recovery from injury.
Knight suffered an ankle injury in July that ruled him out of the Derby’s start to the season and Ireland’s recent World Cup qualifiers.
He came on as a late substitute in Derby’s 2-0 loss to Birmingham City and then started tonight, playing 81 minutes in the match at the Hawthorns as Derby drew 0-0 with a West Brom side, who had Callum Robinson in action and Jayson Molumby on the bench.
John Egan started and Conor Hourihane came on for a Sheffield United team who were pegged back late on for a 2-2 draw by Preston North End, who had Sean Maguire starting up front.
Morgan Gibbs-White gave Sheffield United the lead in the first half before Daniel Johnson equalised. Sander Berge looked to have handed Sheffield United, what would have only been their second win of the season, with his 84th minute strike but then Preston equalised late on when Emil Riis Jakobsen scored in injury time.
Darragh Lenihan was man-of-the-match for Blackburn Rovers as they went 7th with a 2-0 success over Hull City. Mark Travers was in goal as Bournemouth went joint top with West Brom after their 2-1 victory over QPR, Jaidon Anthony and Dominic Solanke both scoring.
There were also wins tonight in the Championship for Huddersfield Town and Reading.
Results
- Bournemouth 2-1 QPR
- Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Hull City
- Blackpool 0-3 Huddersfield Town
- Sheffield United 2-2 Preston North End
- Reading 3-1 Peterborough United
- West Brom 0-0 Derby County
