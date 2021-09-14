Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 14 September 2021
Advertisement

Irish international Knight makes first start of the season for Derby after injury setback

The midfielder missed Ireland’s World Cup qualifiers after damaging his ankle.

By The42 Team Tuesday 14 Sep 2021, 10:29 PM
50 minutes ago 1,163 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5549198

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL JASON Knight made his first start of the season tonight for Derby County as he continues his recovery from injury.

west-bromwich-albions-jake-livermore-left-and-derby-countys-jason-knight-during-the-sky-bet-championship-match-at-the-hawthorns-west-bromwich-picture-date-tuesday-september-14-2021 Jason Knight (right) in action against Jake Livermore tonight. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Knight suffered an ankle injury in July that ruled him out of the Derby’s start to the season and Ireland’s recent World Cup qualifiers.

He came on as a late substitute in Derby’s 2-0 loss to Birmingham City and then started tonight, playing 81 minutes in the match at the Hawthorns as Derby drew 0-0 with a West Brom side, who had Callum Robinson in action and Jayson Molumby on the bench.

John Egan started and Conor Hourihane came on for a Sheffield United team who were pegged back late on for a 2-2 draw by Preston North End, who had Sean Maguire starting up front.

Morgan Gibbs-White gave Sheffield United the lead in the first half before Daniel Johnson equalised. Sander Berge looked to have handed Sheffield United, what would have only been their second win of the season, with his 84th minute strike but then Preston equalised late on when Emil Riis Jakobsen scored in injury time.

sheffield-england-14th-september-2021-john-egan-of-sheffield-utd-and-emil-riis-jakobsen-of-preston-north-end-during-the-sky-bet-championship-match-at-bramall-lane-sheffield-picture-credit-should John Egan in action for Sheffield United Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Darragh Lenihan was man-of-the-match for Blackburn Rovers as they went 7th with a 2-0 success over Hull City. Mark Travers was in goal as Bournemouth went joint top with West Brom after their 2-1 victory over QPR, Jaidon Anthony and Dominic Solanke both scoring.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

There were also wins tonight in the Championship for Huddersfield Town and Reading.

Results

  • Bournemouth 2-1 QPR
  • Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Hull City
  • Blackpool 0-3 Huddersfield Town
  • Sheffield United 2-2 Preston North End
  • Reading 3-1 Peterborough United
  • West Brom 0-0 Derby County

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie