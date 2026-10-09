'Good teams can win in different ways' - Ward hails Ireland after eight-goal demolition

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND head coach Carla Ward hailed an “outstanding” performance as her side hit Kazakhstan for eight goals to boost their 2027 World Cup dream.

Ward’s side effectively booked their play-off final spot with a 8-0 first leg win over the lowly Kazakhs in Astana. They meet again in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday, but can ultimately plan for Belgium or Poland in early December as Ireland target back-to-back World Cup finals.

The Girls In Green were utterly dominant, with five goals in the first half and three in the second – five of those headers – from seven different scorers.

Advertisement

Debutant Shanade Hopcroft, Chloe Mustaki and Jamie Finn all bagged their first international goals, while Kyra Carusa (two), Abbie Larkin, Emily Murphy and Jessie Stapleton were also on target as a much-changed side put 10-woman Kazakhstan to the sword.

An understandably proud Carla Ward reacts to the Republic of Ireland’s thumping 8-0 win against Kazakhstan. https://t.co/zmUYEWaumj — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) October 9, 2026

“No (complaints). In the second half, there were probably spaces that we could have exploited more but that’s being picky,” a delighted Ward told RTÉ afterwards.

“I think the girls deserve an awful lot of credit. We spoke all week about no complacency, making sure we do the job professionally, making sure we have the same approach as if we were playing some of the best in the world, and they did that tonight.

“I thought they were outstanding, I really did. It’s tough to come to a place like this and play against a team that sit behind the ball in the manner in which they did. I think the girls deserve an awful lot of credit.”

Ward reserved special praise for her first-time goalscorers Hopcroft, Mustaki and Finn – making her first start under the manager – and added a word on Ireland’s fluid attack.

Debutant Shanade Hopcroft celebrates after scoring her first goal for Ireland. ©INPHO ©INPHO

“I think it was (Hopcroft’s) first touch. She did tremendously well, she’s trained really well and she’s going to be a great addition to this squad.

“Jamie, I was delighted for her, I really was. She’s been around a long time, as has Chloe, and they’ve both had very different journeys and they’ve had difficult times. The whole bench stood up for them when they scored, those two. Delighted for them.

“Ever since I came in, I wanted to be front footed. I wanted to play with a little bit of a personality in that final third, and I think we’ve continued to do that. Look, it’s not easy – like I said – to turn performances in but I think we’re showing that we’re a good side and good teams can win in different ways, and we’ve done that tonight.”

Ireland were without Katie McCabe, Marissa Sheva (both suspended) and Denise O’Sullivan (rested) – among others – but the trio are available for Tuesday’s second leg in Cork.

Related Reads Ireland put Kazakhstan to the sword with EIGHT goals in World Cup play-off semi-final Shanade Hopcroft: Who is Ireland's new Crystal Palace call-up?

Jokingly asked if they should be worried amid competition for places, Ward told Tony O’Donoghue: “One thing about Katie, Denise and Marissa, they’ll be delighted for the team. The bottom line is everybody wants the team to win and that’s most important.”

“I think they’ll be pleased tonight but we have to get ready and put the same performance in on Tuesday,” she added.

*****