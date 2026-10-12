Ward calls on Ireland to 'step up again' against Kazakhstan as O'Sullivan closes in on record

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND manager Carla Ward has issued a rallying cry to her squad ahead of the second leg of their World Cup play-off against Kazakhstan, insisting they must “step up again” despite their insurmountable lead.

Ireland take an 8-0 advantage to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday for the second leg with victory almost assured to send them through to a play-off final against either Belgium or Poland. But the Ireland boss is demanding another huge effort, revealing that captain Katie McCabe and star midfielder Denise O’Sullivan will start after missing the first leg.

McCabe was unavailable due to suspension over an accumulation of yellow cards, while O’Sullivan was instructed by Ireland management to rest and manage her fitness.

“Katie and Denise play,” Ward said while addressing the media today in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. “Let me be really clear, we’re going to try and step up again. We want to be front-footed. We want to be better.

“These two are arguably two of Ireland’s greatest-ever players, so why wouldn’t they go back in?

“The conversations we’ve had, everybody feels the same. We want to increase levels and add more to our game.

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Denise O'Sullivan and Katie McCabe. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“Jamie [Finn] came in and did tremendously well. We’ve got a really good group and I talk a lot about the culture. It’s really good because they want to drive each other, they want to push each other, they want to raise each other all the time, and we’re in a really good position because we’re not just a team built on culture anymore, we’re a bloody good football team.”

O’Sullivan’s excitement at the prospect of playing in front of a home crowd again was obvious throughout the media briefing. She missed Ireland’s famous 3-2 win over the Netherlands at the home of Cork GAA in June due to suspension, and was frustrated over the call to miss the trip to Astana Arena last week.

O’Sullivan has struggled with knee injuries in recent seasons, and has also just completed a move to Gotham FC in New York. Ward was happy to take ownership of the decision and emphasise the importance of preserving O’Sullivan’s energy at such a crucial time.

“She wasn’t happy. She wants to play for her country, but we have to look after her as well because Denise would play every minute of every game and train every minute and more, but sometimes she just needs protecting.”

O’Sullivan added that she can appreciate Ward and her staff for “putting their foot down” to protect her welfare, and was quick to praise the team for their convincing first-leg display last Friday.

In addition to playing another key international game in her hometown of Cork, O’Sullivan is also closing in on a major record in her Ireland career. The second leg of their play-off semi-final brings her to 133 caps, which would leave her just one shy of the record held by goalkeeping legend Emma Byrne, who is also part of the Ireland coaching staff.

“Emma Byrne is [an] absolute legend. You know, it’s really amazing to be just behind her with the amount of caps, and as I said, I’ll say it every single time. It’s just so great to play for Ireland. I absolutely love it, and every single cap I get, it’s like the first. So hopefully, I have many more to come and keep putting on that green shirt.

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“It’s always really special to come back to Cork, having everyone that I know come out to watch. It should be a fantastic game. I’m just really excited to play with the girls, I’ve missed not playing in the past few games. I love playing for Ireland, I’ll keep reiterating it. I’m just excited to get on the pitch with them and put in a good performance. We’ve a lot to look forward to.”

Returning to matters concerning the Ireland squad, Ward revealed that there are no fresh injury concerns. Jess Ziu missed the first leg due to a shin injury and has returned to Leicester City to “start her recovery.” Cork native Saoirse Noonan also missed out but is part of the set-up this week “doing a little bit of recovery.”

The Ireland manager remains coy on her contract situation which will run until the end of the 2027 World Cup qualifying campaign. Repeating the answer she offered previously, she said her focus remains on the “next four or three games” as Ireland continue their quest to seal a place at the tournament in Brazil.

“We’re at the business end of the competition, we can’t be taking anything for granted. I don’t think you can take the foot off the gas, I think the foot firmly has to go onto the gas and that’s as clear as I’ve been and as clear as the players want to be.”

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