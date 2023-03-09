What do you think of the new Ireland National Team crest?

Ireland Football / FAI. Ireland Football / FAI. / FAI.

THE NEW IRELAND National Team badge has been unveiled.

It was revealed on social media this evening, as the FAI announced a significant rebrand and move towards Ireland Football.

“The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has today unveiled a new brand identity, the first update to the brand in almost 20 years,” a statement reads.

Advertisement

“The refreshed identity is comprised of redeveloped logos, including a new crest for the National teams, alongside newly-created distinct identities for the Association, and the recently announced League of Ireland identity.”

“The new brands have been developed following extensive engagement with FAI staff, players, fans, volunteers, match officials, club officials, coaches, and managers as well government, Sport Ireland, and commercial partners over the past year.

Our new National Team crest, a nod to the past but set for the future



A symbol that represents our pride, passion, ambition and truly celebrates our iconic Shamrock ☘️⚽️ ​#IrelandFootball | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/oiHPaglBLA — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) March 9, 2023

“The core goal of this process was to review, redefine and reinvent what the FAI stands for and what it looks, sounds, and behaves like. The work undertaken follows and builds upon the launch of the FAI’s four-year strategy in February 2022 where the organisation set out as one of its core ambitions to, ‘Build a trusted and respected brand’ with the delivery of this new identity key to this.

“The new national team identity focusses on the unique Irish symbol of the shamrock, with research undertaken by the FAI amongst fans and players clearly demonstrating a desire for the shamrock to feature within the new crest, and the bold Irish green being at the heart of the logo.

“The decision to create a new and distinct identity for the FAI, separate to that of the National Team, was taken to highlight its role as the governing body of the sport, driving the growth and success of Irish football, as well as the need to create a professional look and feel for the organisation and how it engages with internal and external stakeholders.”

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

The FAI are proud to launch two new identities for both the FAI and the Ireland National Teams.



Iconically Irish, honouring the past but ready for a bright future. pic.twitter.com/wHT0Z1cepn — FAIreland (@FAIreland) March 9, 2023

Jonathan Hill, CEO of the FAI, commented, “Today marks the start of a new era for the FAI as an organisation as we unveil our new brand identity.”

“Our new identity will extend from social media to the national stadium and far beyond while also taking pride of place on our national team shirt,” Louise Cassidy, FAI Director of Marketing & Communications, added.

Further news will follow in the coming weeks, a deal with Castore to become the association’s new kit manufacturer expected to be confirmed soon.

The FAI terminated their most recent deal with Umbro in October.