Player ratings as Ireland steady themselves to beat Wales in RWC warm-up

IRELAND WOUND UP their Rugby World Cup warm-up schedule with a 19-10 win over Wales.



You can read the full match report here

Rob Kearney 8Our Rating Brilliant cover to sweep up and deny North an early try when Ireland's defence was exposed by a switch and a fine finish to give Ireland the first-half lead against the run of play.

Jordan Larmour 6Our Rating Steady in defence on tough day for wings to shine and, until he got the chance to force the issue late on, Larmour had to show his ability to get off the ground.

Robbie Henshaw 8Our Rating His presence was missed in Ireland's centre. Power and physicality in contact to help stem some of the momentum flow. Did brilliantly to roll Dan Biggar and deny him a score on the intercept. Will be disappointed that Hadleigh Parkes stormed beyond him on the next attack, though there was not a lot to be done – bar a flanker or two - with such a big man coming at that pace.

Bundee Aki 7Our Rating Carried on the form he showed against the same opposition last weekend, bright and energetic in attack and offers a valuable line-breaking, off-loading threat.

Keith Earls 6Our Rating With any luck the prognosis for his injury will not be as serious as it appeared. Earls provided the brightest moment in attack for Ireland during a tough opening quarter, but was unable to show his full skill-set due to a narrow approach from the hosts.

Johnny Sexton 7Our Rating Odd start to the season as he overcooked his first 22 drop-out, but soon looked more like himself with a clever range of tactical kicking. His two involvements in the Kearney try show how important he is to this side's attack. His intercept into Dan Biggar's arms eventually led to Hadleigh Parkes' score and the physical punishment aimed his way took a toll in the second half.

Conor Murray 6Our Rating Showed flashes of his fluid best, but mixed in with misplaced passes and over-hit box kicks. Will be better for a clean Test run with Sexton.

Cian Healy 6Our Rating Got through a Trojan amount of work around the ruck and clocked up seven first-half tackles as Wales dominated possession. Didn't come out after the interval due to a HIA.

Rory Best 7Our Rating Struggled early on to hit the reduced number of targets in the line-out, but his threat on the ground wasn't diminished and he led a gritty Irish approach as they hauled themselves back into the lead.

Tadhg Furlong 7Our Rating Bar the odd wobble in the scrum it was another very solid display from the world's best tighthead and he capped it off by muscling over the try-line.

James Ryan 8Our Rating Typically, tone-setting forceful display on both sides of the ball. Called the line-out today and so will carry the can for some of the set-piece losses, but with Toner gone hE is the primary target for Ireland's favourite attacking launch pad.

Jean Kleyn 7Our Rating Still settling into this side on his third cap, but led the defensive efforts when Wales controlled the first half and had 10 tackles to his name when he departed early in the second half.

CJ Stander 7Our Rating Showed his best facets with a big carry to pave the way for Kearney's try, one of 15 big efforts at the gainline for his side.

Josh van der Flier 7Our Rating Tremendous carry in the first half lit up Ireland's enthusiasm for this Test. Difficult opponent to make inroads against in the breakdown, but ploughed through his work around the field with ease.

Jack Conan 7Our Rating Ever industrious around the field for Ireland and matched Stander's impressive carry count. Did enough to maintain a narrow lead over the Munster man in a bid to start the World Cup in the number eight shirt.

