Heartbreak for Ireland's Men as Argentina strike late in Dubai Sevens quarter-final

IRELAND FELL TO a 17-12 quarter finals loss to Argentina in the Men’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai.

After finishing as the best third-placed side, Ireland were drawn against the Pool B winners but lost out in heart-breaking fashion at Dubai’s The Sevens Stadium.

The event is the first of two set for Dubai. This round of games is behind closed doors but will be followed by a second round on 3-4 December with fans in attendance.

Argentina got off the mark in the opening minute as the rapid German Schulz raced through the Irish defence out wide.

Start as you mean to go on...



Straight from the kick-off and it's German Schulz with the big score for Argentina#HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/K0SWuhlohR — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) November 27, 2021

Fresh from his hat-trick against Japan, Terry Kennedy hit back with the perfect response as he gathered his own kick to touch down in the corner.

The spiral kick on the run to score



Terry Kennedy with all the skills for @IrishRugby #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/BgL5KsMUbD — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) November 27, 2021

The teams were level heading into the closing stages, but a late break from Tomas Lizazu saw the tournament debutant snatch a semi-final spot.

Flash Sale

50% OFF Use promo code: FLASH50 at checkout to access exclusive analysis, insight and debate for only €21. Become a Member

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Women ended their pool campaign without a win as Russia triumphed 14-5.

Captain Lucy Mulhall scored their only try of the game.