Dublin: 2°C Saturday 27 November 2021
Heartbreak for Ireland's Men as Argentina strike late in Dubai Sevens quarter-final

Pool B winners Argentina progress to the semi-finals after prevailing on a 17-12 score line in Dubai.

By Maurice Brosnan Saturday 27 Nov 2021
1 hour ago 1,793 Views 1 Comment
Billy Dardis (file photo)
Image: Manuel Blondeau/INPHO
Image: Manuel Blondeau/INPHO

IRELAND FELL TO a 17-12 quarter finals loss to Argentina in the Men’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai.

After finishing as the best third-placed side, Ireland were drawn against the Pool B winners but lost out in heart-breaking fashion at Dubai’s The Sevens Stadium. 

The event is the first of two set for Dubai. This round of games is behind closed doors but will be followed by a second round on 3-4 December with fans in attendance.

Argentina got off the mark in the opening minute as the rapid German Schulz raced through the Irish defence out wide. 

Fresh from his hat-trick against Japan, Terry Kennedy hit back with the perfect response as he gathered his own kick to touch down in the corner. 

The teams were level heading into the closing stages, but a late break from Tomas Lizazu saw the tournament debutant snatch a semi-final spot. 

Meanwhile, Ireland’s Women ended their pool campaign without a win as Russia triumphed 14-5. 

Captain Lucy Mulhall scored their only try of the game. 

Maurice Brosnan
