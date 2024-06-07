Ireland women make winning start in Croatia, men hammer hosts and draw with Germany

THE IRISH WOMEN’S team have made a winning start on the first leg of the 2024 Rugby Europe Sevens Championship in Croatia.

Allan Temple-Jones’ side opened their tournament with victories over Czech Republic and Turkey, while the men hammered Croatia and drew with Germany.

Preparations for this summer’s Olympic Games ramp up after the conclusion of the HSBC SVNS Series campaign, with the squads heavily rotated and selection decisions imminent.

The women were first up at Gradski Stadion, Makarska, and they kicked off with a 24-22 win over Czech Republic. They ran out 31-12 winners over Turkey later in the day.

James Topping’s men, meanwhile, powered to a 42-0 win over the hosts, before they drew 12-12 with Germany this evening.

The women’s team play France next in Pool A tomorrow morning at 11.20am Irish time, while the men do battle with Georgia at 1.28pm.

Ireland Men’s Sevens: Josh Costello, James Dillon, Nick Greene, Hugo Keenan, Jack Kelly, Ed Kelly, Joshua Kenny, Hugo Lennox, Zac McConnell, Matthew McDonald, Bryan Mollen, Connor O’Sullivan, Andrew Smith.

Ireland Women’s Sevens: Kathy Baker, Natasja Behan, Claire Boles, Aoife Corey, Katie Corrigan, Alanna Fitzpatrick, Clare Gorman, Lucinda Kinghan, Amy Larn, Kate Farrell McCabe, Anna McGann, Emma Tilly, Vikki Wall.