Ireland Sevens close in on Olympic spot after reaching European Games Final

THE IRELAND MEN’S Sevens team have taken another step towards qualification for the Paris Olympics after reaching the final at the European Games in Poland.

Ireland have defeated Portugal in the semi-final 24-0 to send them through to this evening’s final where they will face either Great Britain or Spain. The winner will secure their place at the Olympics next year.

Jordan Conroy was among the try-scorers for Ireland, who previously defeated Belgium in the quarter-final.

Ireland Men's Sevens are through to the European Games Final (8.35pm) against Great Britain/Spain, with the winner booking their ticket to the Paris Olympics! 🙌#Ireland7s | @TeamIreland — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) June 27, 2023

Let’s Go Ireland! 🔥#TeamIreland | #EG2023 pic.twitter.com/JShOI8HVcb — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) June 27, 2023

