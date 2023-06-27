Advertisement
Laszlo Geczo/INPHO Zac Ward carrying the ball for Ireland against Portugal.
Ireland Sevens close in on Olympic spot after reaching European Games Final
Ireland will play either Great Britain or Spain in the final.
19 minutes ago

THE IRELAND MEN’S Sevens team have taken another step towards qualification for the Paris Olympics after reaching the final at the European Games in Poland.

Ireland have defeated Portugal in the semi-final 24-0 to send them through to this evening’s final where they will face either Great Britain or Spain. The winner will secure their place at the Olympics next year.

Jordan Conroy was among the try-scorers for Ireland, who previously defeated Belgium in the quarter-final.

More to follow…

