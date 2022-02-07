Heffernan called into Ireland squad as Earls continues rehab in Munster

IRELAND HAVE ADDED Connacht hooker Dave Heffernan to their Six Nations squad ahead of this weekend’s clash with France in Paris.

Heffernan comes into Andy Farrell’s squad in place of the injured Rob Herring, who picked up a calf issue during training before last Saturday’s opening-round win over Wales.

Heffernan was with Ireland last weekend for the Wales game and has now been formally added to the group. The Connacht man has featured at Test level under Farrell before but it looks almost certain that Rónan Kelleher and Dan Sheehan will continue as the starting and replacement hookers this weekend in France.

Meanwhile, Farrell has opted against calling up a replacement for Keith Earls.

The experienced wing suffered a hamstring injury in training last week and now faces several weeks of rehabilitation. Earls has returned to Munster to continue his recovery and Ireland say that “his progress will be assessed as the championship progresses.”

Currently on 96 Test caps, Earls will hope to return to action as soon as possible.

The Ulster trio of Mike Lowry, Robert Baloucoune, and Nick Timoney re-joined the Ireland squad yesterday after being released for their province’s United Rugby Championship win over Connacht on Friday night.

As reported earlier, Iain Henderson and Robbie Henshaw are in contention to feature for Ireland this weekend after returning to full training.

Ireland squad for Round 2 of Six Nations:

Loosehead props: Andrew Porter, Cian Healy, Dave Kilcoyne

Hookers: Rónan Kelleher, Dan Sheehan, Dave Heffernan

Tighthead props: Tadhg Furlong, Finlay Bealham, Tom O’Toole

Second rows: Tadhg Beirne, Iain Henderson, James Ryan, Kieran Treadwell, Ryan Baird

Back rows: Jack Conan, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, Nick Timoney, Gavin Coombes

Scrum-halves: Jamison Gibson-Park, Conor Murray, Craig Casey

Out-halves: Johnny Sexton (captain), Joey Carbery, Jack Carty

Centres: Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, James Hume

Back threes: Hugo Keenan, Andrew Conway, Mack Hansen, Robert Baloucoune, Jordan Larmour, Mike Lowry.