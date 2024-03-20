Sky to sponsor Ireland men's and women's teams until 2028

SKY IS THE new main sponsor of the Republic of Ireland men’s team. The broadcaster and broadband provider has also extended its sponsorship of the Ireland women’s team. The deals run until the end of 2028.

FAI CEO, Jonathan Hill, said: “Sky has been a fantastic partner to the FAI for a number of years. Their groundbreaking partnership with our Women’s national team has been a great success and they have helped to drive phenomenal growth in women and girl’s football in Ireland.

“We are now delighted they have decided to extend this support to our Men’s national team, which recognises the exciting place the team finds itself in, ahead of the Uefa Nations League campaign, the qualification process for the 2026 Fifa World Cup and, of course, Ireland hosting Euro 2028.”

Sky Ireland CEO, JD Buckley, said: “From day-one of our women’s national team partnership, our key ambition has been to give them a platform to inspire younger generations to play the game, stay in the game and support the game. As primary partner across both teams for the next four years, we now have the opportunity to build on what we have achieved, support our national teams and work with the FAI to ensure future opportunities for young players.”

The Republic of Ireland men’s team, under interim head coach, John O’Shea, will take on Belgium at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 23 March (5pm kick off), followed by their clash with Switzerland at Lansdowne Road, on Tuesday 26 March (7.45pm kick off).

The Women’s National Team will start their Euro 2025 Qualifying campaign away to France on Friday, 5 April, before hosting England at Aviva Stadium on Tuesday, 9 April.