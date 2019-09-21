Scotland intend to smash Johnny Sexton if he plays to the line for Ireland

SCOTLAND DEFENCE COACH Matt Taylor says his team will attempt to apply heavy pressure on Ireland out-half Johnny Sexton in tomorrow’s crucial World Cup Pool A opener against Joe Schmidt’s side [KO 8.45am Irish time, eir Sport/RTÉ].

34-year-old Sexton was forced off injured in the first half the last time these sides met, when Ireland beat the Scots 22-13 in Edinburgh during this year’s Six Nations.

Johnny Sexton took a huge hit from Allan Dell to send Jacob Stockdale through for a try last time the sides met. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Although Sexton’s injury was accidentally caused by one of his own team-mates, he had already shipped some heavy borderline hits from Scotland before being replaced after 24 minutes.

Taylor indicated that Gregor Townsend’s players will be looking to get to Sexton in the same manner again tomorrow.

“We’re looking to put a lot of pressure on him like we did last time we played, so that’s going to be an objective again for us,” said Taylor.

“We did a good a job on him and I think a lot of teams took a leaf out of our book in terms of getting up and trying to smash him.

“He’s a brave player, he plays it right to the line. But if he plays right to the line you tend to smash people and that is what we intend to do.

“They’ve kept him a bit wrapped in cotton wool over the last period because he has taken a lot of hits and knocks. We will certainly be trying to do that to him and they will be trying to do that to Finn [Russell] as well.”

Taylor also said that Scotland will flag what they view as Ireland’s tendency to illegally hold players into rucks with referee Wayne Barnes ahead of kick-off on Saturday.

“They do have a habit of holding onto people in and around rucks, so we just need to alert the referee to that before the game,” said Taylor.

“I think if they get away with that then it’s hard to defend, so we will make the referee aware.”