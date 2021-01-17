BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Sunday 17 January 2021
Advertisement

Ireland cap productive five-game series in Spain with a draw as road to Tokyo continues

Two wins, two draws and one defeat is a strong return against the world and European bronze medalists.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 17 Jan 2021, 4:14 PM
48 minutes ago 912 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5327656

ireland hockey Sean Dancer's side enjoyed a successful trip to Spain. Source: Green Army/Ire Women Hockey Twitter.

DESPITE THE AIR of uncertainty amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Irish women’s hockey team’s Olympic preparation is in full swing. 

The Green Army concluded a productive five-game series against Spain with a 4-4 draw in Murcia, coming from 4-2 down at half time to draw level with the hosts.

Lena Tice’s pair of penalty corner drag-flicks in the final quarter ultimately earned Sean Dancer’s side a draw in their final outing of the trip, after earlier strikes from Zara Malseed and Anna O’Flanagan. 

The come-from-behind leveller capped a ‘really positive’ tour, according to midfielder Lizzie Colvin on BBC NI, which yielded two wins and two draws against the world and European bronze medalists.

Malseed – who has been playing with a broken thumb – is one who enjoyed a stunning first trip away with the team, scoring three goals in two outings. 

The Ards 23-year-old, who previously thought her dream of playing international hockey was dead, was on the double last time out, as Ireland drew 2-2.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

World Cup heroes Nikki Evans, Deirdre Duke (two) and Anna O’Flanagan were all on the scoresheet on day one as Ireland were 4-1 winners. A 3-2 defeat followed, though Duke once again hit the net along with Niamh Carey.

Day three was all about Muckross star O’Flanagan, who finished with a brace when Dancer’s side won 2-0.

anna-oflanagan-celebrates-scoring-her-sides-second-goal-with-chloe-watkins Anna O'Flanagan (file pic). Source: Presseye/Jonathan Porter/INPHO

In all, it was a strong return from the team’s first series against international opposition in almost a year, following on from lengthy training blocks before Christmas.

Further preparations for Tokyo 2021 are unclear as of yet, though, as the Green Army look to build on their unforgettable World Cup silver at London 2018 at a first Olympics.

June’s European Championships in Amsterdam are to be contested before the postponed Olympics a month later — there, they’ll hope to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie