Crowley or Prendergast? VDF straight back in? The Irish centre combo?

OF THE 34-man squad Ireland originally named for these November Tests, only Thomas Ahern, Jack Boyle, and Ciarán Frawley haven’t made an appearance in the campaign so far.

Ahern probably would have been involved against Japan only for a head injury to rule him out, while the impressive emergence of Paddy McCarthy has put Boyle’s rise at loosehead on hold in recent weeks. Frawley, meanwhile, has had to sit behind Jack Crowley and Sam Prendergast in the out-half pecking order.

Ireland have added Tom Farrell, Mack Hansen, and Darragh Murray to their group along the way, with Farrell getting his Test debut against the Japanese and Hansen making an excellent return at fullback in Saturday’s win over Australia. 24-year-old Connacht lock Murray won his first two Ireland caps last summer and played for Ireland XV in the recent win over Spain, so he’s clearly well regarded by Andy Farrell and co.

But Farrell believes he has given a good spread of players – 33 in total – game time in Ireland’s three autumn games so far, leaving him with a few nice selection calls for this weekend’s closing clash against South Africa, the number one team in the world.

“For whatever reason, we’ve managed the squad well, as in people getting a start, people coming off at 50 minutes, and all that type of stuff,” said Farrell on Saturday after the 46-19 win over Australia.

“Whatever squad we get to pick, we’ll be prepared for next week.”

While Ireland lost centre Stuart McCloskey to a recurrence of his groin injury in the first half – he was due to go for a scan – and tighthead prop Thomas Clarkson had to go off for a HIA late in the game, the injury profile of the squad is decent.

Jamie Osborne’s campaign was ended by a shoulder dislocation against Japan, but Hansen shone on his first-ever Test start at fullback against his native Australia.

Farrell confirmed that outside centre Garry Ringrose and openside flanker Josh van der Flier will be back in the mix for the Springboks game after missing out against Australia due to hamstring issues.

Josh van der Flier is set to return. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“They trained at full pace today,” said Farrell on Saturday.

“All’s well so, barring they don’t turn up or get some type of reaction.”

Farrell said that Hugo Keenan, Joe McCarthy, and Cormac Izuchukwu, all of whom missed out on this campaign due to injury, will come into Irish camp to continue their rehabilitation and be around the squad as they look to finish on a high.

As ever, selection this week will be interesting.

The back three of James Lowe, Tommy O’Brien, and Hansen seems likely to go again. With McCloskey seemingly in trouble with that groin injury, Robbie Henshaw could combine with the returning Ringrose in midfield. Of course, Bundee Aki hasn’t started a Test in this window yet, having been used off the bench twice.

Jamison Gibson-Park will surely continue at scrum-half – he also showed his quality at fullback late on against Australia – while the decision at number 10 will be as eagerly anticipated as ever.

Sam Prendergast had one of his best Tests for Ireland against the Wallabies before Jack Crowley came on and impressed too. Crowley’s strong defensive game may be tempting against the power of the Boks, but Prendergast’s passing and kicking were pivotal in the Irish win on Saturday.

“It’s great, isn’t it?” said Farrell.

“Honestly, I know you guys think it’s a two-horse race, but Harry Byrne’s not sitting down either, Ciarán Frawley’s not sitting down.

“Everyone has to be within a shot of being able to compete in the here and now, in the not-too-distant future, and in the future, so I get these two having a go at one another and playing really well, and are actually good mates and good professionals with all that, but we’re interested in seeing everyone compete.

“Harry played pretty well in Spain [for the Ireland XV] last week, so it isn’t just the two lads.”

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Gary Carr / INPHO Gary Carr / INPHO / INPHO

McCarthy did well on his first start at loosehead on Saturday but it wouldn’t be a surprise if Andrew Porter comes back in alongside Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong in the front row, while James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne look sure to continue in the second row.

Ryan Baird was excellent at blindside flanker against the Australians, but Farrell has a final call to make on the back row combination.

Jack Conan was at number eight on Saturday, with skipper Caelan Doris shining at openside before moving to the back of the scrum once Nick Timoney came on for Doris with just over half an hour left.

It may be as simple as van der Flier coming straight back into the number seven shirt, Doris going to eight, and Conan reverting to the bench, but Farrell has good options, all the more so because Timoney and Cian Prendergast are in good form too.

And Ireland know from previous meetings that this weekend’s battle with the Boks is going to be an all-out 23-man effort.