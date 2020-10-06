BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ireland squad named for vital European Championship qualifier against Ukraine

A point for Vera Pauw’s side in Kiev later this month would be enough to guarantee them a play-off spot.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 6 Oct 2020, 9:56 AM
The Girls in Green will face Ukraine on 23 October.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND manager Vera Pauw has announced a provisional 30-player squad for their Women’s European Championship qualifier against Ukraine later this month.

Pauw, who began her tenure with a 3-2 win against the Ukrainians in Tallaght last October, will take her side to Kiev for a vital game on 23 October.

There are no changes to the provisional squad that was selected ahead of last month’s defeat to Germany, with the Dutchwoman due to trim her panel on Friday week.

A draw for Ireland against Ukraine would be enough to secure a second-place finish in Group I and the minimum guarantee of a play-off spot.

However, they’ll be keen to pick up all three points, knowing that the three best runners-up from the nine groups – excluding results against the sixth-placed teams – will advance automatically to the tournament, which will be held in England in July 2022.

Goalkeepers: Marie Hourihan (SC Braga), Courtney Brosnan (West Ham United), Grace Moloney (Reading), Niamh Reid-Burke (Peamount United)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Reading), Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Isibeal Atkinson (Shelbourne), Aine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Denise O’Sullivan (Brighton & Hove Albion, on loan from NC Courage), Alli Murphy (London City Lionesses), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Ruesha Littlejohn (Leicester City), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Stephanie Roche (Peamount United), Julie-Ann Russell (Sydney University)

Forwards: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge)

