BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Saturday 27 March 2021
Advertisement

Ireland's Meadow and Maguire slip back as Park keeps one-stroke lead at LPGA Kia Classic

Stephanie Meadow shot 75 and Leona Maguire hit 74.

By AFP Saturday 27 Mar 2021, 9:42 AM
34 minutes ago 177 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5393552
Stephanie Meadow (file photo).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Stephanie Meadow (file photo).
Stephanie Meadow (file photo).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

IRELAND’S STEPHANIE MEADOW slipped back in Friday’s second round of the LPGA Kia Classic as LPGA Hall of Famer Park In-bee of South Korea fired a three-under par 69 to keep a one-stroke lead.

Park, whose 20 LPGA victories include seven major titles, reeled off four birdies against a lone bogey to stand on nine-under par 135 after 36 holes at Aviara, north of San Diego.

After an excellent opening round of 68, Meadow shot 75 yesterday to drop back to one-under to lie eight shots further back.

The damage was done on the back nine, Meadow’s front nine, with bogeys on the 10th, 13th, 15th and 16th.  Her play did improve after that as she carded ten pars and one birdie, on the 7th, in her last 11 holes.

Meadow is tied for 17th with fellow Irish golfer Leona Maguire back in a tie for 50th. She shot a 74 after her first round of 72.

Maguire did make early progress with birdies on the 3rd and 4th along with a succession of pars leaving her two-under for the day after the 12th. She hadn’t dropped a shot by that point but her form slumped with a bogey on the 13th, double bogey on the 15th and another bogey on the 17th.

aberdeen-standard-investments-ladies-scottish-open-day-two-the-renaissance-club Leona Maguire (file photo). Source: Jane Barlow

It’s Park’s first event of the year as she prepares for next week’s ANA Inspiration, the LPGA’s first major tournament, at Rancho Mirage, California.

Germany’s Sophia Popov fired a second 68 to stand second on 136 with England’s Mel Reid third on 138, South Korea’s eighth-ranked Kim Hyo-joo fourth on 139 and Taiwan’s Hsu Wei-ling fifth on 140.

World number four Park, who began off the 10th tee, birdied the par-4 12th and birdied three of the first five holes after making the turn — the par-4 first, par-3 third and par-5 fifth — before making her only bogey at the par-4 seventh.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Eighth-ranked Kim is playing her first LPGA event since November of 2019 after two wins on the Korean LPGA circuit last year.

© – AFP, 2021


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey field listeners’ questions about Ireland’s victory over England before turning their attention to the club game, and Super Rugby in the Pacific Islands, prospective law trials up north and, of course, this weekend’s Pro14 final between old rivals.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie