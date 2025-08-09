The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Ireland suffer defeat to Netherlands in EuroHockey opener
IRELAND SUFFERED a 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands in their EuroHockey opener at Sparkassen Park, Mönchengladbach today.
With Ireland ranked 11th in the world, they were significant underdogs against the world number one team and reigning European Champions.
The Dutch took the lead eight minutes into the Pool A encounter.
Joosje Burg converted on the rebound after Lisa Post’s shot had been saved by Elizabeth Murphy.
Early in the second half, the Netherlands doubled their advantage.
Yibbi Janssen scored from the Dutch side’s fourth penalty corner after Róisin Upton fouled Pien Dicke.
Ireland went close to reducing the deficit through Katie Mullan and Hannah McLoughlin, as the Dutch held on in the closing stages despite Marleen Jochems being sent to the sin bin for two minutes.
Ireland next face France — who are ranked 19th in the world — in their second pool match on Monday.
The game, which takes place at 2.45pm Irish time, will be available to watch live on RTÉ 2 in the Republic of Ireland and on EuroHockeyTV.org in Northern Ireland.
