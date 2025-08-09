Ireland suffer defeat to Netherlands in EuroHockey opener

IRELAND SUFFERED a 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands in their EuroHockey opener at Sparkassen Park, Mönchengladbach today.

With Ireland ranked 11th in the world, they were significant underdogs against the world number one team and reigning European Champions.

The Dutch took the lead eight minutes into the Pool A encounter.

End of 1st quarter: Ireland 0-1 Netherlands

The European champions took the lead in fortunate fashion through Joosje Burg despite a video referral from Ireland

Joosje Burg converted on the rebound after Lisa Post’s shot had been saved by Elizabeth Murphy.

Early in the second half, the Netherlands doubled their advantage.

Yibbi Janssen scored from the Dutch side’s fourth penalty corner after Róisin Upton fouled Pien Dicke.

End of 3rd quarter:🇮🇪 0-2 🇳🇱

Róisin Upton penalised and Yibbi Janssen drills the ball home from the short corner

Ireland went close to reducing the deficit through Katie Mullan and Hannah McLoughlin, as the Dutch held on in the closing stages despite Marleen Jochems being sent to the sin bin for two minutes.

Ireland next face France — who are ranked 19th in the world — in their second pool match on Monday.

The game, which takes place at 2.45pm Irish time, will be available to watch live on RTÉ 2 in the Republic of Ireland and on EuroHockeyTV.org in Northern Ireland.