Tuesday 15 October, 2019
Ireland/Switzerland goes ahead as planned following late pitch inspection

The surface at the Stade de Geneva is in pretty bad shape, but has been deemed playable.

Gavin Cooney reports from Stade de Geneva, Switzerland
By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 15 Oct 2019, 6:09 PM
1 hour ago 4,497 Views 8 Comments
A view of the pitch at the Stade de Geneva.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
A view of the pitch at the Stade de Geneva.
A view of the pitch at the Stade de Geneva.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRELAND’S EURO 2020 qualifier with Switzerland tonight [KO 7.45pm Irish time] will go ahead as planned despite a late pitch inspection. 

The game was shrouded in doubt as swathes of the pitch at the Stade de Geneva were waterlogged and cut up very badly following a day of steady rain, but following a pitch inspection conducted by referee Szymon Marciniak two hours before kick-off, the game will go ahead as planned. 

The surface was only laid a few weeks ago, replacing a surface that had been damaged by a fungal infection. 

Ireland know that a win tonight will guarantee qualification for the Euro 2020 finals next summer. 

Gavin Cooney  / reports from Stade de Geneva, Switzerland
