Ireland/Switzerland goes ahead as planned following late pitch inspection

A view of the pitch at the Stade de Geneva.

IRELAND’S EURO 2020 qualifier with Switzerland tonight [KO 7.45pm Irish time] will go ahead as planned despite a late pitch inspection.

The game was shrouded in doubt as swathes of the pitch at the Stade de Geneva were waterlogged and cut up very badly following a day of steady rain, but following a pitch inspection conducted by referee Szymon Marciniak two hours before kick-off, the game will go ahead as planned.

The surface was only laid a few weeks ago, replacing a surface that had been damaged by a fungal infection.

Stade de Geneva pitch in a bad state. Pitch inspection shortly... pic.twitter.com/wtW3cxilfm — Gavin Cooney (@gcooney93) October 15, 2019

Ireland know that a win tonight will guarantee qualification for the Euro 2020 finals next summer.