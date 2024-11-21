SAM PRENDERGAST STARTS at out-half for Ireland against Fiji on Saturday (3.10pm, live on Virgin Media 1/TNT).
Jamie Osborne is selected at full-back as head coach Andy Farrell makes a number of changes to the side.
Leinster hooker and former Ireland U20 Grand Slam winning captain Gus McCarthy earns a debut in the front row, while Ulster back row Cormac Izuchukwu is selected to start at blindside flanker for his first cap.
Our line up to face Fiji at Aviva Stadium! 👊#TeamOfUs
Osborne takes his place in the back three alongside Mack Hansen and Jacob Stockdale.
Robbie Henshaw starts at outside centre and is joined in the midfield by Bundee Aki, while Craig Casey partners Prendergast at half-back.
In the pack, Andrew Porter and Finlay Bealham are either side of uncapped hooker McCarthy.
Joe McCarthy continues in the second row and is joined by Tadhg Beirne, who moves forward from the back row, allowing Izuchukwu to come in for his debut at six having been a member of the summer tour squad to South Africa and the recent Emerging Ireland Tour.
Josh van der Flier is named at openside and captain Caelan Doris at number eight to complete the starting XV.
On the bench, Rónan Kelleher, Tom O’Toole, Thomas Clarkson, Iain Henderson and Cian Prendergast provide the forward options for Farrell, while Conor Murray, Ciaran Frawley and Stuart McCloskey are the backline replacements.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Sam Prendergast selected at 10 with Jamie Osborne at full-back for Fiji clash
SAM PRENDERGAST STARTS at out-half for Ireland against Fiji on Saturday (3.10pm, live on Virgin Media 1/TNT).
Jamie Osborne is selected at full-back as head coach Andy Farrell makes a number of changes to the side.
Leinster hooker and former Ireland U20 Grand Slam winning captain Gus McCarthy earns a debut in the front row, while Ulster back row Cormac Izuchukwu is selected to start at blindside flanker for his first cap.
Osborne takes his place in the back three alongside Mack Hansen and Jacob Stockdale.
Robbie Henshaw starts at outside centre and is joined in the midfield by Bundee Aki, while Craig Casey partners Prendergast at half-back.
In the pack, Andrew Porter and Finlay Bealham are either side of uncapped hooker McCarthy.
Joe McCarthy continues in the second row and is joined by Tadhg Beirne, who moves forward from the back row, allowing Izuchukwu to come in for his debut at six having been a member of the summer tour squad to South Africa and the recent Emerging Ireland Tour.
Josh van der Flier is named at openside and captain Caelan Doris at number eight to complete the starting XV.
On the bench, Rónan Kelleher, Tom O’Toole, Thomas Clarkson, Iain Henderson and Cian Prendergast provide the forward options for Farrell, while Conor Murray, Ciaran Frawley and Stuart McCloskey are the backline replacements.
Ireland
15. Jamie Osborne
14. Mack Hansen
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Craig Casey
1. Andrew Porter
2. Gus McCarthy
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Joe McCarthy
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Cormac Izuchukwu
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris
Replacements:
16. Rónan Kelleher
17. Tom O’Toole
18. Thomas Clarkson
19. Iain Henderson
20. Cian Prendergast
21. Conor Murray
22. Ciaran Frawley
23. Stuart McCloskey
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Ireland Rugby Team news