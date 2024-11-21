Sam Prendergast selected at 10 with Jamie Osborne at full-back for Fiji clash

SAM PRENDERGAST STARTS at out-half for Ireland against Fiji on Saturday (3.10pm, live on Virgin Media 1/TNT).

Jamie Osborne is selected at full-back as head coach Andy Farrell makes a number of changes to the side.

Leinster hooker and former Ireland U20 Grand Slam winning captain Gus McCarthy earns a debut in the front row, while Ulster back row Cormac Izuchukwu is selected to start at blindside flanker for his first cap.

Our line up to face Fiji at Aviva Stadium! 👊#TeamOfUs — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 21, 2024

Osborne takes his place in the back three alongside Mack Hansen and Jacob Stockdale.

Robbie Henshaw starts at outside centre and is joined in the midfield by Bundee Aki, while Craig Casey partners Prendergast at half-back.

In the pack, Andrew Porter and Finlay Bealham are either side of uncapped hooker McCarthy.

Joe McCarthy continues in the second row and is joined by Tadhg Beirne, who moves forward from the back row, allowing Izuchukwu to come in for his debut at six having been a member of the summer tour squad to South Africa and the recent Emerging Ireland Tour.

Josh van der Flier is named at openside and captain Caelan Doris at number eight to complete the starting XV.

On the bench, Rónan Kelleher, Tom O’Toole, Thomas Clarkson, Iain Henderson and Cian Prendergast provide the forward options for Farrell, while Conor Murray, Ciaran Frawley and Stuart McCloskey are the backline replacements.

Ireland

15. Jamie Osborne

14. Mack Hansen

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Craig Casey

1. Andrew Porter

2. Gus McCarthy

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Cormac Izuchukwu

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher

17. Tom O’Toole

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. Iain Henderson

20. Cian Prendergast

21. Conor Murray

22. Ciaran Frawley

23. Stuart McCloskey