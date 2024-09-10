Advertisement
Andrew Omobamidele. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Starting XI

Hallgrimsson makes three changes for Greece clash

Andrew Omobamidele, Alan Browne, and Jason Knight are promoted to the starting line-up.
6.42pm, 10 Sep 2024
HEIMIR HALLGRIMSSON HAS made three changes to his starting side for tonight’s Nations League clash with Greece. 

With Seamus Coleman injured, Matt Doherty and Adam Idah also drop out, with Andrew Omobamidele, Alan Browne, and Jason Knight brought into the starting team. 

If it’s to remain a back three, then Omobamidele will slot in alongside Nathan Collins and Dara O’Shea, with Robbie Brady likely continuing at left wing-back. Alan Browne may start at right wing-back, having played in that position off the bench against England. Knight will beef up the midfield with Will Smallbone and Jayson Molumby, while Chiedozie Ogbene supporting Sammie Szmodics up front. 

Doherty and Idah are on the bench along with Evan Ferguson, who is not yet fit to start having not made a club appearance since 31 March. 

Nathan Collins captains the side. 

 

Greece have made two changes from their opening game, with former Norwich winger Christian Tzolis coming in for Dimitris Pelkas, while midfielder Petros Mantalos drops out in favour of Manolis Siopis.  

Ireland are seeking their first win of this Nations League campaign, having opened with a 2-0 loss to England. Greece, meanwhile, are the early group leaders, beating Finland 3-0 in their opening fixture last Saturday. 

Ireland have never beaten Greece across five previous games under four different managers. Mick McCarthy, Don Givens, and Giovanni Trapattoni all failed to win friendly games against Greece, while Stephen Kenny lost home and away to Greece in Euro 2024 qualifying last year. 

Kick off at the Aviva Stadium is at 7.45pm, and the game is live on RTE Two. 

