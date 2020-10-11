Molumby starts as Kenny forced to make significant changes for Wales clash

Stephen Kenny and Keith Andrews ahead of the game.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND manager Stephen Kenny has made four changes to the side that lost in Slovakia on Thursday for today’s Nations League clash with Wales in Dublin.

Kenny has endured a chaotic build-up, and this morning it was announced five players have had to be withdrawn from the squad owing to one positive case of Covid-19 among the players. Four players have been withdrawn as they have been identified as close contacts.

James McCarthy and David McGoldrick, meanwhile, miss out through injury.

Kevin Long starts at centre back in place of John Egan, the only change to the back five.

Conor Hourihane and Jeff Hendrick continue in midfield, with Jayson Molumby introduced for his second senior start.

James McClean starts again, with Robbie Brady and Shane Long brought into the starting line up, the latter making his first start for Ireland since 2018.

Kenny is allowed to make five substitutes in today’s game, though has only five outfield players on the bench.

Uefa permit a 23-man matchday squad, Ireland have only been able to name 18 players.

Republic of Ireland: Darren Randolph; Matt Doherty, Shane Duffy (captain), Kevin Long, Enda Stevens; Conor Hourihane, Jeff Hendrick; Robbie Brady, Jayson Molumby, James McClean; Shane Long

Substitutes: Mark Travers, Caoimhin Kelleher, Daryl Horgan, Sean Maguire, Josh Cullen, Cyrus Christie, Jack Byrne

Kick off is at 2pm and the game is live on Sky Sports.