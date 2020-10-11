BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 11 October 2020
Advertisement

Molumby starts as Kenny forced to make significant changes for Wales clash

Jack Byrne is among just five outfield players on the bench.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 11 Oct 2020, 1:00 PM
21 minutes ago 1,930 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5229998
Stephen Kenny and Keith Andrews ahead of the game.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Stephen Kenny and Keith Andrews ahead of the game.
Stephen Kenny and Keith Andrews ahead of the game.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND manager Stephen Kenny has made four changes to the side that lost in Slovakia on Thursday for today’s Nations League clash with Wales in Dublin.

Kenny has endured a chaotic build-up, and this morning it was announced five players have had to be withdrawn from the squad owing to one positive case of Covid-19 among the players. Four players have been withdrawn as they have been identified as close contacts. 

James McCarthy and David McGoldrick, meanwhile, miss out through injury. 

Kevin Long starts at centre back in place of John Egan, the only change to the back five. 

Conor Hourihane and Jeff Hendrick continue in midfield, with Jayson Molumby introduced for his second senior start. 

James McClean starts again, with Robbie Brady and Shane Long brought into the starting line up, the latter making his first start for Ireland since 2018. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Kenny is allowed to make five substitutes in today’s game, though has only five outfield players on the bench. 

Uefa permit a 23-man matchday squad, Ireland have only been able to name 18 players. 

Republic of Ireland: Darren Randolph; Matt Doherty, Shane Duffy (captain), Kevin Long, Enda Stevens; Conor Hourihane, Jeff Hendrick; Robbie Brady, Jayson Molumby, James McClean; Shane Long

Substitutes: Mark Travers, Caoimhin Kelleher, Daryl Horgan, Sean Maguire, Josh Cullen, Cyrus Christie, Jack Byrne 

Kick off is at 2pm and the game is live on Sky Sports. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie