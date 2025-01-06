Ireland U19 captain's move confirmed from Shamrock Rovers to Bristol City

IRELAND U19 CAPTAIN Lia O’Leary has signed for Bristol City on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 18-year-old joins the Robins from Shamrock Rovers, with an option of a further year as part of the contract.

O’Leary has spent the last two seasons at Rovers, where she was named the Players’ Young Player of the Year in 2023. Previously she had emerged in Shelbourne’s academy before moving to Shamrock Rovers.

Bristol City face Arsenal next Sunday 12 January in the FA Women’s Cup fourth round at 12.30pm. They are surrently second in the Championship, the second tier of women’s football in England, only trailing league leaders Birmingham City on goal difference.

City Women Head coach Steve Kirby said: “Lia is a brilliant talent who has had a great couple of seasons. We are delighted she has decided to join us and bolster our attack.

“Not only do we feel she can improve us in the short term, but we also see her huge potential to develop with us at Bristol City in the future.”

O’Leary said of joining City Women: “I’m really excited, I’ve been in training with the girls a few times and I’m just looking forward to getting going properly.

“I think the ambition of the club is really good, they’re looking for promotion and in form at the moment.”