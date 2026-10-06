Ireland U21s earn stunning win over England to clinch Euro play-off

Republic of Ireland U21 3

England U21 1

Stephen Barry reports from Turner’s Cross

"It's all over & Ireland are in the play-offs!" 🤩💚 Our three goals from tonight's famous win over England ⚽️ https://t.co/OedYWSiApe — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) October 6, 2026

TOMMY LONERGAN WAS the two-goal hero as Ireland conquered back-to-back European champions England to secure their berth in next month’s Euro U21 play-offs.

For the Boys in Green, this historic victory in front of 5,427 fans at Turner’s Cross completed a seemingly impossible job.

A 4-0 defeat to Andorra and 1-1 draw with Moldova had left them eight points adrift of Slovakia just last March. But Jim Crawford’s side showed rapid improvement and endless mental strength to win their last four games.

They snapped the Young Lions’ 12-game unbeaten streak to finish second ahead of Slovakia on the head-to-head tiebreaker.

They did it with an outstanding display of high pressing, with all three goals coming from that route.

Since breaking his duck against Slovakia just 11 days ago, Waterford striker Lonergan has netted four times in three games during this window, while Conor McManus grabbed the other.

Advertisement

Tommy Lonergan celebrates at full-time. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

Crawford opted for two defensive changes from the 4-3 barnburner against Kazakhstan. Oisín Gallagher and McManus replaced wing-backs Sam Curtis and Adam Brennan, who were absent from the matchday squad.

Lee Carsley had the luxury of making seven changes to his already-qualified England side. They didn’t appear significantly weakened.

Fulham’s Arsenal-linked wonderkid Josh King and Everton’s Tyler Dibling came into the midfield. Ethan Nwaneri, on loan at Borussia Dortmund from Arsenal, and Spurs’ Archie Gray were among the remaining starters from the scoreless draw with Slovakia, although Nwaneri was called ashore at half-time.

Having recently made his Premier League debut for Coventry, Manchester City’s on-loan left-back Stephen Mfuni had the first crack from distance. Noah Jauny was forced to tip over.

Jamie Mullins, who bagged a goal and two assists against Kazakhstan, was both creator and shooter for Ireland’s first chance. The Wycombe Wanderers wizard robbed King and drove forward, drawing a strong save from Arsenal prospect Tommy Setford.

Disaster struck in the seventh minute as Ireland went behind. Divin Mubama’s deflected shot fell for Dibling to tap in at the back post. Jauny’s offside appeal fell on deaf ears as Turner’s Cross fell silent.

Ireland stuck to their plan of pressing England high and turning their defence with balls over the top. Seán Grehan twice released Cathal McCarthy down the right, but he couldn’t evade Setford with his crosses.

In the 22nd minute, they were level. Jacob Devaney provided the spark, pushing up to steal possession. Rory Finneran quickly laid the ball into Lonergan’s path and he rifled beyond Setford into the far corner.

King had the best chances for an English response. He whizzed over the bar before a mazy dribble ended by missing the near post.

Turner’s Cross went up a decibel in the 38th minute as McManus demonstrated Ireland’s best attributes, hard tackling and instinctive finishing, to grab the lead.

First, the Gillingham left-back won the ball from King, who was toppled over, and released Trent Kone-Doherty. McManus continued his run and when picked out by the Molde winger, he squeezed a first-time shot between Setford and his near post.

Conor McManus celebrates his goal. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

As McManus celebrated his first competitive goal at this grade, half the England team flocked to referee Alessandro Dudic to protest the tackle on King.

Ireland weathered a brief moment of panic, as Mfuni’s deflected shot wouldn’t sit for Mubama, to lead into the break.

The hosts fought the urge to drop back, producing two chances from their pressing. McCarthy’s good work led to a Lonergan shot, which was deflected over. Then, Finneran and Devaney teamed up, only for McManus to miss the target.

They had their insurance goal in the 63rd minute. Grehan’s long throw fell perfectly for Lonergan, who had previously won the ball back, to swing a boot and rattle the roof of the net.

Lonergan wheels away after scoring Ireland's third goal, his second. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

It felt like Ireland’s night when Divine Mukasa dragged a glorious opportunity wide. It was just the start of an English siege.

Will Lankshear struck the post and Harrison Armstrong poked the follow-up wide. Green jerseys kept throwing their bodies on the line and Jauny made a series of saves, with the best coming to deny Tyrique George.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Noah Jauny; Oisín Gallagher, Seán Grehan, Alex Murphy; Cathal McCarthy, Rory Finneran, Jacob Devaney, Conor McManus (Darius Lipsiuc 64); Jamie Mullins (Michael Noonan 82), Trent Kone-Doherty (Romeo Akachukwu 75); Tommy Lonergan (Grady McDonnell 82).

ENGLAND: Tommy Setford; Archie Gray, Max Alleyne, Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, Stephen Mfuni; Sydie Peck (Will Lankshear 68), Josh King (Harrison Armstrong 61); Tyler Dibling (Samuel Amo-Ameyaw 82), Ethan Nwaneri (Divine Mukasa 46), Amario Cozier-Duberry (Tyrique George 61); Divin Mubama.

Referee: Alessandro Dudic (Switzerland).