Ireland underage international leaves Celtic on loan

IRELAND UNDERAGE INTERNATIONAL Johnny Kenny has joined Queen’s Park on a season-long loan from Celtic.
The 19-year-old forward left Sligo Rovers to sign a five-year deal with the Parkhead outfit at the beginning of the year, after impressing in the Premier Division with the Bit O’Red.
Kenny is linking up with a side who are fourth in the Scottish Championship at the time of writing.
The teenager has gone straight onto the bench for today’s match against Arbroath.
