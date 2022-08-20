Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 20 August 2022
Ireland underage international leaves Celtic on loan

Johnny Kenny has signed for Scottish Championship side Queen’s Park.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 20 Aug 2022, 4:25 PM
1 hour ago 2,453 Views 0 Comments
Johnny Kenny (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRELAND UNDERAGE INTERNATIONAL Johnny Kenny has joined Queen’s Park on a season-long loan from Celtic.

The 19-year-old forward left Sligo Rovers to sign a five-year deal with the Parkhead outfit at the beginning of the year, after impressing in the Premier Division with the Bit O’Red.

Kenny is linking up with a side who are fourth in the Scottish Championship at the time of writing.

The teenager has gone straight onto the bench for today’s match against Arbroath.

