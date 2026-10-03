Seven-try Ireland stretch their superiority over Japan

Ireland 43

Japan 19

Stephen Barry reports from Virgin Media Park

BÉIBHINN PARSONS AND Brittany Hogan were back among the scorers as Ireland delivered an improved performance to record their second victory in seven days over Japan at Virgin Media Park, Cork.

The more significant bonus was debut tries for Alana McInerney and Sophie Barrett, Ireland’s sixth and seventh of the afternoon, which provided insurance against a second-half Japanese revival.

Munster prop Eilís Cahill also had her first international try, while Neve Jones and the impressive Anna McGann also got on the scoresheet.

Alana McInerney was a try-scorer on her debut in Cork. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Whereas Japan had three maul tries last week, Ireland had more success on the front foot. They turned the tables for two maul tries of their own, although their maul defence was breached in the second half.

Head coach Scott Bemand will be particularly happy to build depth with first starts for Munster lock Jane Clohessy and Trailfinders fullback Niamh Gallagher, plus debuts for McInerney, Barrett, and Kate Jordan off the bench.

The omens looked bad early on as Ireland’s defensive frailties of the past fortnight were re-exposed in the first five minutes. They coughed up three penalties in as many minutes, with one maul stopped, a second illegally collapsed, and a third too messy to gain traction.

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Japan were gifted another penalty advantage and Sakurako Korai burrowed over the line. Maiko Nishi slotted the routine conversion.

Ireland appeared to get a quick response when Emily Lane exploited a gap around the ruck, but referee Clara Munarini had blocked the path of a Japanese tackler and called play back for a home scrum.

Ireland kept building pressure and eventually Cahill broke through under the posts, leaving Dannah O’Brien the easiest of conversions.

With better discipline, they began to limit Japan’s opportunities and inflicted a double whammy on the visitors in the 25th minute.

McGann’s footwork and offload gave player of the match Parsons a chance to prosper. She came within inches of the line before Japanese lock Masami Kawamura was penalised for cynically slowing the ball in the ruck and sin-binned.

Ireland wasted no time in levelling the punishment with a rapid maul move touched down by Hogan for her third try against Japan in seven days. O’Brien’s conversion missed.

Ireland celebrate their second try, scored by Brittany Hogan. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

It got better moments before the Cherry Blossoms were restored to 15 players.

O’Brien’s superb 50-22 kick conjured up the opportunity and with centre Aoife Dalton joining the advancing maul, Jones got around the outside to score. O’Brien’s conversion came up short as they exited the sin-bin period with a 10-point advantage.

Ireland’s fourth try before half-time was all about McGann. The Connacht centre’s wonderful pass sent Gallagher away and when the full-back was stopped short, McGann received possession and showed outstanding strength to reach out in contact and touch the ball down. O’Brien’s touchline miss left it 22-7 at half-time.

Conscious of last week’s second-half fade-out, Ireland racked up their fifth try within two minutes of the restart. Parsons added to her new Irish record with a 25th international try, and third in two games against Japan. She did it by cutting inside the final tackler to cap a 40-metre run-in after well-timed passes by McGann and Erin King. O’Brien added the extras for 29-7.

But Japan would up the tempo to wipe 12 points off that lead. King’s recovery tackle prevented a Honoka Tsunokawa try, but Nami Asari ultimately got under the posts.

Replacement hooker Nijiho Nagata then peeled off the maul to crash over. Both were registering their second tries in two games on these shores, with Nishi converting the first and striking the post after the second.

Beth Buttimer and Jane Clohessy celebrate Alana McInerney's try. Dan Clohessy Dan Clohessy

The lead was back to 10, but the game turned on more Japanese indiscipline. The TMO intervened to award Nishi a yellow for a high tackle which drew blood from King’s nose.

It remained a yellow after review, but Ireland immediately profited for the 63rd-minute insurance score. McInerney spun out of contact and kept driving through four more defenders for a memorable debut try.

Barrett added the cherry on top with a late score as Enya Breen converted both for a 24-point triumph.

Scorers: Ireland: Tries: Eilís Cahill, Brittany Hogan, Neve Jones, Anna McGann, Béibhinn Parsons, Alana McInerney, Sophie Barrett; Cons: Dannah O’Brien 2, Enya Breen 2. Japan: Tries: Sakurako Korai, Nami Asari, Nijiho Nagata; Cons: Maiko Nishi 2.

IRELAND: Niamh Gallagher (Alana McInerney 49); Béibhinn Parsons, Anna McGann, Aoife Dalton, Robyn O’Connor; Dannah O’Brien (Enya Breen 63), Emily Lane (Aoibheann Reilly 49); Linda Djougang (Sadhbh McGrath 69), Neve Jones (Beth Buttimer 63), Eilís Cahill (Sophie Barrett 44); Jane Clohessy, Fiona Tuite-O’Sullivan; Brittany Hogan, Erin King (capt) (Kate Jordan 63, blood), Jemima Adams Verling (Grace Moore 49).

JAPAN: Maiko Nishi; Honoka Tsunokawa, Uta Kataoka, Mana Furuta (Kanna Hayashi 49, HIA), Komachi Imakugi; Sawa Harada, Moe Tsukui (capt) (Suzuka Nakashima 70); Hinata Komaki (Nami Yoshida 43), Moe Nagaoka (Nijiho Nagata 43), Wako Kitano (Juka Fuji 43); Masami Kawamura (Saya Nakamura 74), Yuna Sato (Otoka Yoshimura 43); Nami Asari, Sakurako Korai, Jennifer Nduka (Mio Nishimura 63).

Sin bin: Masami Kawamura (25), Maiko Nishi (63).

Referee: Clara Munarini (Italy).