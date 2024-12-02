Ireland 'embrace and enjoy the pressure' of Euro 2025 play-off final at the Aviva

IRELAND HEAD COACH Eileen Gleeson and captain Katie McCabe say they are embracing the pressure and nerves ahead of tomorrow’s Euro 2025 play-off final, second leg at the Aviva Stadium.

Over 25,000 tickets have been sold for the winner-takes-all showdown against Wales, both nations aiming to qualify for their first European Championships after Friday’s first leg in Cardiff finished 1-1.

Speaking before Gleeson and McCabe at Lansdowne Road this afternoon, Wales manager Rhian Wilkinson did her utmost to heap the pressure on Ireland in front of their home crowd.

The Irish camp are happy to accept and embrace it after mixed fortunes in recent years, from the successful 2023 World Cup play-off at Hampden Park to their Euro 2022 qualifying campaign crumbling in Ukraine.

“From a players’ point of view, for us as a team and a nation, we have wanted to put ourselves in this situation and position and this is our third play-off scenario,” said McCabe.

“Years ago, we used to talk about how we would get there and if we could get there. We are here now and we need to embrace that challenge and enjoy the pressure of it, I always say that pressure is a privilege. To be in this kind of pressure situation, to be going out in front of your home crowd, national stadium, representing your nation, we will be taking it in our stride tomorrow and enjoying every single moment. We’ve got 25,000 Irish fans behind us, that is a massive boost for us.”

Ireland’s past experience of these situations “gives us a calming mentality throughout the squad,” the Arsenal star added. Wales have never qualified for a major tournament.

“People who have not been in this position, as leaders in the group, we can share that knowledge and show that vulnerability to young players to know it is okay to have nerves in front of 25,000 fans at home in the Aviva Stadium.

“It is good to have those nerves. We are absolutely together from that point of view, the magnitude of the game, but we need to focus on what we can control — which is our game plan, our work ethic and executing that. It is going to be incredible tomorrow.”

Gleeson, who has a fully fit squad, echoed her skipper’s sentiments.

“We are embracing the nerves and acknowledging them, they are to be expected, the magnitude of the game. We are not trying to minimise that, we acknowledge it but it is about building your confidence from certain areas and being prepared.

“It’s an absolute privilege to be coming out at home with — as it stands — 25,000 tickets [sold] and people attending the game. It’s pressure on us, it’s a pressure situation. It’s an absolute honour and we will embrace all of our support.”

The manager/player duo were relaxed before their final training session, and are targetting an improved performance from Friday’s “scrappy” 1-1 draw. Two factors, they acknowledge, will be getting McCabe more involved on the left and creating more chances.

Katie McCabe and Denise O'Sullivan training this afternoon. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

McCabe bemoaned “cheap shots” at one point as she reflected on the feisty encounter at Cardiff City Stadium, in which she was engaged in a physical battle with Ceri Holland and had a separate flashpoint with Carrie Jones.

Tempers flared at other points, with “handbags,” as Ruesha Littlejohn put it, between herself and Jess Fishlock.

While unclear which incident exactly McCabe was referencing, she said:

“They were cheap shots more than anything. I don’t mind going toe-to-toe with someone in a tackle but ones off the ball I’m like, ‘Come on…’ Look, whatever game they want to play, we’ll be prepared for it tomorrow.

“It’s showing the emotion and energy in the game. Both teams want to win the game. You know me, I don’t have a problem with a bit of argy-bargy on the pitch. Both passionate countries, both passionate teams. So I think you’re going to get a bit of that for sure.”

Gleeson, meanwhile, wouldn’t be drawn on Wilkinson’s earlier comments on Ireland’s “very distinct style” — she has repeatedly called them direct and physical.

“To be honest, the only time that I hear what Rhian says is when I come in here,” the Dubliner said.

“Respectfully, I don’t really care what Rhian is saying. We are focusing on ourselves, she has to take care of herself and her own team. I am not giving it any thought. Whatever Rhian wants to say is up to her.”

Both sides say they have planned for extra-time and penalties, should it go right down to the wire to decide who qualifies for Euro 2025 in Switzerland next summer.