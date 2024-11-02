Ireland's midfield conundrum among Gleeson's headaches for Euro 2025 play-off final

EILEEN GLEESON WELCOMED selection headaches in the build-up to Ireland’s last game against Wales, but nine months on, she is facing much bigger decisions ahead of their crunch Euro 2025 play-off.

The Celtic cousins meet in a decisive double-header showdown later this month, with qualification their first-ever European Championships on the line. The first leg takes place in Cardiff on 29 November, before a glamour return tie at the Aviva Stadium on 3 December.

Ireland swatted aside Georgia in the first round, defeating the minnows 9-0 on aggregate. Some may see it as a pointless exercise, but that’s the format.

Gleeson used 18 players across both games. She deployed the same 3-5-2 formation, staying consistent with the back three of Caitlin Hayes, Anna Patten and Aoife Mannion, and altering Kyra Carusa’s strike partner between Julie-Ann Russell and Katie McCabe. Wide left was the latter pair’s other position, with Abbie Larkin on the right.

The biggest changes across the two legs came in midfield. With Ruesha Littlejohn and Megan Connolly out injured, there were openings — and opportunities to impress.

Tyler Toland was the holding midfielder in the first leg in Tbilisi, with Denise O’Sullivan and Lily Agg operating ahead of her. The Blackburn Rovers captain typically put in a shift on her first start in almost a year, but picked up a yellow card made and way for Jessie Stapleton in the second half. Agg was also hooked, the returning Marissa Sheva her replacement.

Stapleton and Sheva both scored their first international goals in the closing stages of the 6-0 win, and were rewarded with starts four days later at Tallaght Stadium.

The same-look midfield that finished in Tbilisi, started in Dublin, and went the distance in the 3-0 victory.

Stapleton played the six role with Toland at risk of suspension, while the industrious Sheva lined out alongside ever-present O’Sullivan. Stapleton dropped to centre-back — her usual station for Sunderland — when Agg was introduced for Aoife Mannion at half time.

Gleeson spoke glowingly of the ”versatile, mature young player” pre-match, and the praise kept coming after another impressive showing which included a sublime flicked assist. She sees 19-year-old Stapleton “somewhere between” centre-back and centre-mid, suggesting a longer-term future in the six.

“Jessie is a flexible player, good on the ball, which is what we want. She can play from the back and step into midfield. It is great to have that youth and calmness on the ball. It is good to have players that are adaptable, that flexibility is very useful for a manager.”