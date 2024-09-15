Ireland earn first women’s T20 win over England in dramatic finish

IRELAND SECURED A dramatic five-wicket victory over England in Clontarf to split their two-game T20 series 1-1.

The win marked the first time an Irish women’s team had ever beaten England in a T20I.

After Ireland won the toss and chose to field, England began to build up with a 44-run opening partnership between Bryony Smith and Tammy Beaumont en route to a total of 169 for eight.

The hosts largely had Orla Prendergast to thank for their successful chase after the 22-year-old all-rounder hit 80 from 51 deliveries, including 13 fours.

England won the first T20 international staged at Castle Avenue after they beat Ireland by 67 runs on Saturday.

On Sunday, their third batter Seren Smale was caught by Ava Canning for 10 but Paige Scholfield (34 from 21 balls) put on 59 with Beaumont and Georgia Adams piled on 23 from 15 balls to lift the visitors to what looked a strong total.

It nearly looked to be enough as Ireland opener Amy Hunter was caught by Hollie Armitage off captain Kate Cross for just one.

Ireland's Leah Paul. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Gaby Lewis made 38 though, putting on 79 with Prendergast who then added 82 with Leah Paul (27 from 27) to edge Ireland ever closer to victory.

The hosts required six runs from their last five balls but the contest took a dramatic turn as Mady Villiers dismissed Sarah Forbes and Ava Canning in successive deliveries.

The winning runs came from the penultimate delivery but in dramatic fashion as Christina Coulter Reilly hit the ball straight back to Villiers, who missed a simple run-out chance with the overthrow giving Ireland victory.