Ireland women's cricket team lose out to South Africa as winter tour begins

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S cricket team lost out by 115 runs in Cape Town in the first T20 International of their winter tour in South Africa.

The ICC Women’s World Cup finalists elected to bat after winning the toss. Ireland made a strong start in overcast and windy conditions, with Jane Maguire making an early in-road by removing Faye Tunnicliife for 1, caught behind slashing at a wide ball.

But South Africa then took over as captain Laura Wolvaardt came out to the middle and dominated the innings throughout. Ireland’s bowlers were sternly tested by the stylish top-order batter who recorded the seventh fastest century in Women’s T20 International history, taking just 52 deliveries to get to the milestone.

She was well supported by Sune Luus (81) as Ireland’s bowlers struggled to find a way to stem the flow of runs. However, Ava Canning (1-33) impressed for Ireland as did Aimee Maguire (0-36) on her return to the international stage.

Ireland’s chase got off to a difficult start with Amy Hunter (1) and Orla Prendergast (2) dismissed in the first over.

Gaby Lewis (30) and Leah Paul (34) then stabilised with the best partnership of the Ireland innings, before Lewis was unlucky to find the short fine leg fielder when she chased a wide delivery down legside. When Paul found the same fielder soon after, Ireland was faltering at 77-4.

South Africa’s bowlers continued to apply pressure and wickets fell consistently with Ireland eventually all out for 115 in the 18th over.

It has been a stern test for Ireland just four days after landing in South Africa. The team will now look to turn things around quickly as they head for the next meeting between the sides on Sunday in Paarl. That game begins at 12pm Irish time.

South Africa Women v Ireland Women, 1st T20I, Cape Town, 5 December 2025

South Africa 220-2 (L Wolvaardt 115*; A Canning 1-33)

220-2 (L Wolvaardt 115*; A Canning 1-33) Ireland 115 (18 overs; L Paul 34; S Luus 4-22)

Ireland v South Africa Winter Tour Fixtures

5 December: South Africa Women v Ireland Women – 1 st T20I (scorecard)

T20I (scorecard) 7 December: South Africa Women v Ireland Women – 2 nd T20I (Paarl; start 2pm)

T20I (Paarl; start 2pm) 10 December: South Africa Women v Ireland Women – 3rd T20I (Benoni; start 6pm)

13 December: South Africa Women v Ireland Women – 1 st ODI (East London; start 10am)

ODI (East London; start 10am) 16 December: South Africa Women v Ireland Women – 2 nd ODI (Gqeberha; start 10am)

ODI (Gqeberha; start 10am) 19 December: South Africa Women v Ireland Women – 3rd ODI (Johannesburg; (start 2pm)

Additional reporting by Cricket Ireland