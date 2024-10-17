Ireland drawn with New Zealand, Japan and Spain in Women's Rugby World Cup

IRELAND HAVE BEEN drawn with reigning champions New Zealand at next year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup in England.

Scott Bemand’s side have avoided the hosts and will also face Japan and Spain in Pool C.

Fresh from that famous win over New Zealand just last month, Ireland were sixth seeds in the second band of teams as a result of their form in the recent WXV1 series.

The last time Ireland faced The Black Ferns at the World Cup they knocked them out in 2014 en route to finishing fourth overall.

Advertisement

More to follow…