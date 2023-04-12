General sale tickets for Ireland's World Cup opener against Australia all snapped up

THE TICKETS MADE available through public sale for Ireland’s opening Women’s World Cup game against co-hosts Australia on 20 July in Sydney have sold out, with Fifa anticipating a large contingent of support travelling from Ireland.

The opening game of the World Cup has been moved to the larger, 80,000-capacity Stadium Australia, and now all of the tickets put on general sale for the game have been sold out.

A Fifa spokesperson stressed that while the tickets made available to the public are now gone, more tickets may be put on general sale ahead of the game, while a formal ticket resale process will be launched closer to the tournament. Fifa encourage any fans looking for tickets to regularly monitor their website, at Fifa.com/tickets. There are also some more expensive hospitality tickets available now for the clash with Australia.

Meanwhile, there is limited availability remaining for Ireland’s second group game against Canada in Perth on 26 July, with far more tickets are still on offer for Ireland’s final group game against Nigeria on 31 July in Brisbane.

Fifa are anticipating a large travelling support from Ireland: it’s understood that Ireland are ranked sixth among competing nations for the most tickets purchased by country of residence. This figure excludes any tickets bought up by the large Irish community living in Australia: the 2016 Australian Census recorded 74,888 Irish-born residents.

With reporting by Emma Duffy