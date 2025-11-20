IRELAND WILL FACE Czechia away from home in the 2026 World Cup play-offs on 26 March.
Should they win that game, Ireland must win a play-off final five days later against either Denmark or North Macedonia. Ireland will have home advantage for that final if they beat Czechia.
Ireland learned their fate at a draw conducted today at Fifa HQ in Zurich.
Northern Ireland meanwhile must beat Italy away from home in the semi-finals, and would face either Wales or Bosnia in their final should they pull off a true shock. Wales or Bosnia would have home advantage in the final.
Elsewhere, Ukraine or Sweden will play Poland or Albania for a spot at the World Cup, while Turkyie or Romania will face Slovakia or Kosovo in their play-off final.
The semi-finals will be played on 26 March with the finals to be held on 31 March.
Should Ireland lose their semi-final, they must play a friendly game at home to the losers of the Denmark/North Macedonia clash on the night of the play-off final to fulfil Uefa broadcast contracts.
World Cup play off final draw
Italy/Northern Ireland vs Wales/Bosnia*
Ukraine/Sweden* vs Poland/Albania
Turkiye/Romania vs Slovakia/Kosovo*
Denmark/North Macedonia vs Czechia/Republic of Ireland*
Ireland to face Czechia in World Cup play-off
LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
* denotes home advantage in the final
