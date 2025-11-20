More Stories
Ireland to face Czechia in World Cup play-off

Ireland know their path to the World Cup next summer.
12.38pm, 20 Nov 2025
Gavin Cooney

IRELAND WILL FACE Czechia away from home in the 2026 World Cup play-offs on 26 March. 

Should they win that game, Ireland must win a play-off final five days later against either Denmark or North Macedonia. Ireland will have home advantage for that final if they beat Czechia. 

Ireland learned their fate at a draw conducted today at Fifa HQ in Zurich. 

Northern Ireland meanwhile must beat Italy away from home in the semi-finals, and would face either Wales or Bosnia in their final should they pull off a true shock. Wales or Bosnia would have home advantage in the final. 

Elsewhere, Ukraine or Sweden will play Poland or Albania for a spot at the World Cup, while Turkyie or Romania will face Slovakia or Kosovo in their play-off final. 

The semi-finals will be played on 26 March with the finals to be held on 31 March. 

Should Ireland lose their semi-final, they must play a friendly game at home to the losers of the Denmark/North Macedonia clash on the night of the play-off final to fulfil Uefa broadcast contracts.

 

World Cup play off final draw 

  • Italy/Northern Ireland vs Wales/Bosnia*
  • Ukraine/Sweden* vs Poland/Albania
  • Turkiye/Romania vs Slovakia/Kosovo*
  • Denmark/North Macedonia vs Czechia/Republic of Ireland*

* denotes home advantage in the final 

