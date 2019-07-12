This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 12 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Schmidt has no concerns over Sexton's fitness after thumb injury

The Ireland out-half is expected to be fit for the first World Cup warm-up against Italy next month.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 12 Jul 2019, 3:38 PM
36 minutes ago 942 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4720916

JOE SCHMIDT IS confident Johnny Sexton will be fully fit ahead of Ireland’s first World Cup warm-up game against Italy despite spraining his thumb in training last week.

The Ireland out-half was wearing protective strapping on his left hand during this morning’s open session in Galway, and was limited to just running and kicking, but Schmidt has allayed concerns over Sexton’s fitness.

Johnny Sexton takes a selfie with fans after training Sexton during this morning's open session in Galway. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Sexton sustained the injury during Ireland’s first training block in Carton House, clipping his thumb off the heal of Dave Kilcoyne’s boot, but he is due to be back passing the ball next week when the squad move to Limerick for their next camp.

“He sprained it last week,” Schmidt explained pitchside at the Sportsground.

“It doesn’t actually stop him running so he’s still having to pay the price everyone else is paying. We would expect that he will be passing the ball around by the end of next week and he’ll be fully available, well before we play Italy anyway. It’s all good news on Johnny.

It was just one of those akward injuries, not even a contact session but when big men are moving at high speeds sometimes those small collisions can cause a little bit of discomfort, nothing major.

The Ireland squad completed their third week of preparation for Autumn’s global tournament in Japan with open training sessions for supporters at Connacht’s home ground on Friday.

After a weekend off, Ireland will spend next week in Munster’s high-performance facility as they move into the next phase of their World Cup preparations, ahead of the visit of Italy to the Aviva Stadium on 10 August.

Further warm-up games against England and Wales will follow, before the Pool A opener against Scotland on 22 September. 

Ulster’s Will Addison linked up with the squad this week after he returned to training from back surgery quicker than expected, meaning Schmidt is now tasked with whittling an extended 45-man panel down to 31 for the World Cup.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie