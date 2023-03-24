Ireland's number one stars as Everton and Liverpool share points

EVERTON AND LIVERPOOL were forced to share the spoils as their Merseyside derby clash finished 1-1, as Irish international Courtney Brosnan produced an impressive display.

An entertaining clash played out in front of 22,161 at Goodison Park saw Katie Stengel cancel out Gabby George’s goal to earn a draw, although both sides had goals disallowed in the second half.

A point each sees Everton stay sixth in the Women’s Super League table, while Liverpool remain eighth.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 27th minute when Gabby George found space down the left flank and the defender lofted the ball over goalkeeper Rachael Laws to find the top corner; they nearly had a second moments later when Megan Finnigan’s low strike was blocked.

A threatening spell from the Reds saw Emma Koivisto’s low shot whistle past a post but Stengel found the equaliser in the 40th minute with a great turn and cool finish into the bottom corner to record her seventh WSL goal this season.

Liverpool thought they had the lead just after the break but Leighanne Robe’s goal was disallowed for a foul and the Toffees then had a chance when Nicoline Sorensen hit a fantastic cross from the right to meet Jess Park at the far post, but the forward’s header went just wide.

Shanice van de Sanden broke down the right and squared the ball to Stengel but Everton managed to block the shot well to deny the forward her second of the night and Park’s sweet strike from distance into the top corner was then disallowed for a handball in the build-up.

Goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan made two great saves in stoppage time, clawing away Stengel’s effort from close range and tipping Ceri Holland’s shot wide to keep the score level.

Another Irish international, Megan Campbell, started for Liverpool, though Leanne Kiernan and Niamh Fahey remain unavailable due to injury.

Additional reporting by Paul Fennessy