Rhasidat Adeleke (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke kicks off season with third-place finish

The 22-year-old was competing in the Women’s 600m event at the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, South Carolina.
11.24pm, 14 Feb 2025

IRISH ATHLETE Rhasidat Adeleke began her season today with a third-place finish.

The Dubliner earned a bronze medal, finishing with a time of 1:30.30.

Ka’Myya Haywood (1:28.81) took gold while fellow American athlete Cha’iel Johnson (1:28.85) claimed silver.

You can view the results in full here.

