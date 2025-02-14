Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke kicks off season with third-place finish

IRISH ATHLETE Rhasidat Adeleke began her season today with a third-place finish.

The 22-year-old was competing in the Women’s 600m event at the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, South Carolina this evening.

The Dubliner earned a bronze medal, finishing with a time of 1:30.30.

Ka’Myya Haywood (1:28.81) took gold while fellow American athlete Cha’iel Johnson (1:28.85) claimed silver.

