Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke kicks off season with third-place finish
IRISH ATHLETE Rhasidat Adeleke began her season today with a third-place finish.
The 22-year-old was competing in the Women’s 600m event at the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, South Carolina this evening.
The Dubliner earned a bronze medal, finishing with a time of 1:30.30.
Ka’Myya Haywood (1:28.81) took gold while fellow American athlete Cha’iel Johnson (1:28.85) claimed silver.
You can view the results in full here.
