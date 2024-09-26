Ireland's Walsh one shot off lead at French Open

IRELAND’S LAUREN Walsh is one shot off the lead after the first day of action at the French Open.

The 24-year-old Dubliner’s encouraging opening round in wet and windy conditions included six birdies and two bogeys as she finished on 67 for the day.

Walsh is tied for second place on four-under-par, together with Marianne Skarpnord (Norway), Elena Moosmann (Switzerland) and Virginia Elena Carta (Italy).

Bel Wardle (England), Emma Grechi (France) and Kirsten Rudgeley (Australia) share the lead on five-under-par.

Meanwhile, another Irish golfer, Sara Byrne, is tied for 27th after an opening round 71.

The Cork native had an inconsistent day with four birdies and four bogeys.

You can view the full leaderboard here.