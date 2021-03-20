BE PART OF THE TEAM

Staunton stands out again for Giants as O'Dwyer helps Brisbane secure finals spot

Brisbane’s giant-killing spree continued against North Melbourne, for whom Aileen Gilroy was instrumental despite defeat.

By The42 Team Saturday 20 Mar 2021, 3:16 PM
Cora Staunton (L) and Orla O'Dwyer (R).
Image: PA Images
CORA STAUNTON WAS again one of the standout performers for the Greater Western Sydney Giants as they squeezed past Geelong in an extremely low-scoring affair at GMHBA Stadium.

The 39-year-old Mayo Gaelic football icon kicked one of just three total goals — and one of two for her side — in the Giants’ 16-9 victory, which kept alive their slender finals chances.

Staunton also made an important defensive intervention in the fourth quarter, chasing crossfield to put in a huge hit on the Cats’ Nicole Garner.

Staunton fired three goals for the Giants during last weekend’s Round 7 victory over St Kilda.

Her side remain ninth in the standings with one round remaining in the regular season.

Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer was listed among Brisbane’s best performers as the league-leading Lions earned a fourth-straight win and continued their giant-killing spree against North Melbourne, booking their post-season spot in the process.

The dual star narrowly missed a goal of her own but Brisbane’s 15-point margin of victory might have been wider still were it not for a first-quarter intervention by Mayo’s Aileen Gilroy who prevented the concession of what would have been the Lions’ second.

Gilroy was also instrumental in a goal eventually kicked by Sophie Abbatangelo for North Melbourne, who remain fifth.

Orla O'Dwyer.

Her Mayo team-mate Sarah Rowe and Cavan’s Aishling Sheridan featured for Collingwood as the Magpies hammered St Kilda 59-13 to earn a seventh win of the season.

Collingwood, who suffered their first defeat of the season to Brisbane last week, are second in the table on percentage but level on points with the Lions having also secured their finals spot.

