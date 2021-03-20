Staunton stands out again for Giants as O'Dwyer helps Brisbane secure finals spot

CORA STAUNTON WAS again one of the standout performers for the Greater Western Sydney Giants as they squeezed past Geelong in an extremely low-scoring affair at GMHBA Stadium.

The 39-year-old Mayo Gaelic football icon kicked one of just three total goals — and one of two for her side — in the Giants’ 16-9 victory, which kept alive their slender finals chances.

Our goals so far:

- A Rugby League loving Muslim from Western Sydney

- A 39-year-old Gaelic star from Ireland.



How good is AFLW 😍

How good is our forward line 🧡



Q2 GIANTS 13 Cats 7#AFLWCatsGIANTS pic.twitter.com/2SqCaXIBEn — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) March 20, 2021

Staunton also made an important defensive intervention in the fourth quarter, chasing crossfield to put in a huge hit on the Cats’ Nicole Garner.

Staunton fired three goals for the Giants during last weekend’s Round 7 victory over St Kilda.

Her side remain ninth in the standings with one round remaining in the regular season.

In 2020, Cora Staunton kicked seven goals. She is now 39 and this season has eight goals, five behinds as well as 18 tackles.



Remarkably, she seems to be getting better. pic.twitter.com/o67epxlFDf — Maurice Brosnan (@m_brosnan) March 20, 2021

Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer was listed among Brisbane’s best performers as the league-leading Lions earned a fourth-straight win and continued their giant-killing spree against North Melbourne, booking their post-season spot in the process.

The dual star narrowly missed a goal of her own but Brisbane’s 15-point margin of victory might have been wider still were it not for a first-quarter intervention by Mayo’s Aileen Gilroy who prevented the concession of what would have been the Lions’ second.

Gilroy was also instrumental in a goal eventually kicked by Sophie Abbatangelo for North Melbourne, who remain fifth.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Orla O'Dwyer. Source: AAP/PA Images

Her Mayo team-mate Sarah Rowe and Cavan’s Aishling Sheridan featured for Collingwood as the Magpies hammered St Kilda 59-13 to earn a seventh win of the season.

Collingwood, who suffered their first defeat of the season to Brisbane last week, are second in the table on percentage but level on points with the Lions having also secured their finals spot.

Murray Kinsella, Bernard Jackman and Gavan Casey preview Ireland’s game against England and try to figure out where this team is going under Andy Farrell, if anywhere:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud