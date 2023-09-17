Irish duo score amid encouraging starts at new clubs abroad

IRISH DUO Armstrong Okoflex and Ryan Johansson have both made encouraging starts to life at their new clubs.

Dubliner Okoflex joined FC Zurich from West Ham last month and made a swift impact in the Swiss Cup on his first-team debut, scoring his side’s third goal in the 46th minute amid a 3-0 victory over Tuggen.

The 21-year-old previously only lined out for the club’s development side though has made the bench for two Swiss Super League games so far.

Meanwhile, former Ireland U21 international Johansson also was on target at a new club.

The 22-year-old midfielder joined Freiburg II, who play in the German third division, from Sevilla Atletico last month.

He was on target on Saturday during their 2-0 victory over Arminia Bielefeld in just his second league appearance.

Troy Parrott also made his second appearance for Dutch club Excelsior in today’s Eredivisie match with Almere.

However, the Dubliner could not find a winner amid a 0-0 stalemate that leaves the club 10th after five matches.

Parrott was not the only Irish youngster to feature in the Dutch top flight today.

Ireland U21 international Anselmo Garcia MacNulty started at left-back during PEC Zwolle’s 1-1 draw with Go Ahead Eagles.

The result leaves them eighth — four spots ahead of Ajax, whose disastrous start has seen them win only one of their opening four matches.

Fresh from featuring for Ireland during the international break, Festy Ebosele made his fourth Serie A appearance of the season for Udinese.

The Enniscorthy native played 72 minutes of the 0-0 draw with Cagliari.

Meanwhile, former Cork City loanee Matt Healy started in the Belgian second tier today, as his Royal Francs Borains side earned a 2-0 home win against Lierse.