Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Friday 1 July 2022
Advertisement

Fantastic Friday finish keeps Lowry in the field at Mount Juliet, Power best of the Irish

Spain’s Jorge Campillo is the leader on 11-under.

By The42 Team Friday 1 Jul 2022, 6:20 PM
32 minutes ago 1,484 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5805542
A battling last nine from Shane Lowry.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
A battling last nine from Shane Lowry.
A battling last nine from Shane Lowry.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

SHANE LOWRY PRODUCED a fantastic Friday finish to stay in the field at the Irish Open this evening.

The Offaly man birdied his last four holes to make the cut at Mount Juliet.

His round of 70 today moved him to three-under overall.

Spain’s Jorge Campillo leads the field on 11-under, his 68 today adding to an opening-round 65. He takes over from Ryan Fox at the top, the New Zealander dropping back today.

Seamus Power was the best of the Irish again today. Another 68 brought the Waterford man to eight-under, well-placed in a tie for fifth. 

  • You can follow the leaderboard here >

Padraig Harrington shot a 71 today, and he’s among those tied with Lowry in 47th.

Niall Kearney is also in the mix there, though yet to finish his round.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

The projected cut is two-under.

More to follow. 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie