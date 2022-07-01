Fantastic Friday finish keeps Lowry in the field at Mount Juliet, Power best of the Irish

A battling last nine from Shane Lowry.

A battling last nine from Shane Lowry.

SHANE LOWRY PRODUCED a fantastic Friday finish to stay in the field at the Irish Open this evening.

The Offaly man birdied his last four holes to make the cut at Mount Juliet.

His round of 70 today moved him to three-under overall.

Advertisement

What a battling back nine from Shane Lowry and a birdie on the 18th ensures that he'll be around for the weekend at the Irish Open. pic.twitter.com/XPKkkpDDlz — RTEgolf (@RTEgolf) July 1, 2022

Spain’s Jorge Campillo leads the field on 11-under, his 68 today adding to an opening-round 65. He takes over from Ryan Fox at the top, the New Zealander dropping back today.

Seamus Power was the best of the Irish again today. Another 68 brought the Waterford man to eight-under, well-placed in a tie for fifth.

You can follow the leaderboard here >

Padraig Harrington shot a 71 today, and he’s among those tied with Lowry in 47th.

Niall Kearney is also in the mix there, though yet to finish his round.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

The projected cut is two-under.

More to follow.