The Irish Open prize money will increase to €5 million from 2022

THE PRIZE MONEY for next year’s Irish Open will increase to €5 million, the European Tour announced today.

The news is a major boost for the tournament, which was won in 2021 at Mount Juliet by Australian Lucas Herbert, with a prize fund of €3 million then.

It was also announced today that the Scottish Open and two US events will be co-sanctioned by the US PGA and European Tours for the 2021-2022 season.

As part of a strategic alliance between the tours, the US PGA will co-sanction the Scottish Open the week before the British Open while the Barbasol and Barracuda Championships will offer points on the European Tour’s Road to Dubai.

“The 2021-22 PGA Tour schedule, combined with the momentum we have with our now-entrenched partnership with the European Tour, puts the PGA Tour in a position of strength within professional golf like never before,” US PGA commissioner Jay Monahan said.

“This is most definitely just the beginning,” European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said.

The WGC will be trimmed to two events in 2022 with the Mexico Championship dropped from the umbrella and the St. Jude Championship becoming the first stop in the US PGA’s three-event playoff series next August.

The middle playoff leg, the BMW Championship, will leave Baltimore, Maryland, for Wilmington Country Club in Delaware with the top 30 in season points from there advancing to the Tour Championship on August 25-28 at East Lake in Atlanta.

The 2021-22 US PGA campaign will begin a week before next month’s Ryder Cup at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California, on September 16-19.

The CJ Cup will move from South Korea to the United States for the second consecutive year due to Covid-19 issues, this time to be played October 14-17 at The Summit Club in Las Vegas as part of a two-week stay there after the Shriner’s Children’s Open.

Events remain tentatively scheduled for China and Japan in October.

The 2022 Puerto Rico Open will be played March 3-6 opposite the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill while the Puntacana Championship three weeks later in the Dominican Republic will be opposite the WGC Match Play.

The Wells Fargo Championship, usually played at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, will move to TPC Potomac in suburban Washington on May 5-8 because the 2022 Presidents Cup will be staged at Quail Hollow.

The Canadian Open, wiped out the past two years by the Covid-19 pandemic, will return June 9-12 at Toronto, a week before the US Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Four-time major champion Rory McIlroy won the last Canadian Open title in 2019 at Hamilton. He would also defend on a different course at the Wells Fargo after taking the title in Charlotte last May.

The Masters will be played April 7-10 at Augusta National with the PGA Championship on May 19-22 at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the British Open at St. Andrews on July 14-17.

