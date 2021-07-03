Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 3 July 2021
Sharvin the best of the home favourites as Lowry and McIlroy struggle at Irish Open

Graeme McDowell also had an encouraging round heading into the final day at Mount Juliet.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 3 Jul 2021, 3:19 PM
1 hour ago 1,116 Views 1 Comment
Image: Peter Fitzpatrick/INPHO

CORMAC SHARVIN IS leading the charge for the home favourites at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open after carding a three-under 69 in the third round at Mount Juliet.

In what was a bogey-free display for the Ulsterman, Sharvin picked up birdies on the first, eighth and 14th holes to leave him on seven-under for the tournament. That keeps him nine shots off the current leader Lucas Herbert who is still in the early stages of his third round.

The Australian has bagged three birdies after eight holes.

Graeme McDowell is two shots further back after carding a two-under 70 in his third round. He hit five birdies in all, including back-to-back birdies on the 10th and 11th. 

It was an encouraging overall round for the Antrim man, but a trio of bogeys on the first, second and third holes hurt his performance.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry both struggled to rounds of 73 and 74 respectively on day three.

Four birdies were the main positives from McIlroy’s third round but he suffered with two double-bogeys and a bogey on the third hole.

Lowry had similar bad luck in his round, hitting three bogeys and a double-bogey to leave him on two-over overall heading into the final round.

Follow the live leaderboard here

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

