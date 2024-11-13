Irish Paralympian Martin Gordon announces retirement

IRISH PARALYMPIAN Martin Gordon has announced his retirement from para-cycling.

The Sligo native competed at the Tokyo and Paris Games.

Gordon debuted at the Para-cycling World Championships in 2017 paired with pilot Eamonn Byrne.

The duo went on to win a silver medal at the 2018 UCI Track World Cup event in London. In Tokyo, Gordon and Byrne came fifth in the Men’s 1km Time Trial B.

After Byrne’s retirement, Gordon formed a new partnership with Eoin Mullen.

They finished fifth at the 2023 World Championships in the Men’s Tandem Sprint.

In Paris last summer, the pair participated in two events: the Men’s B 4000m Individual Pursuit and the Men’s B 1,000m Time Trial, setting a new Irish record and finishing fifth in the latter.

Gordon lost his sight at 17 due to an unexpected complication relating to glaucoma.

He studied Law at the University of Galway and Trinity College before qualifying as a barrister in 2010.

He now works within the legal division of An Garda Síochána.

On today’s news, Gordon said: “Growing up I looked up to people like Roy Keane and Keith Wood and just like so many others I too imagined what it must be like to wear the green of Ireland. For the past number of years, I have had the joy of knowing what that feels like and I get to carry that for the rest of my life.

“Paris was without doubt the highlight of my cycling career and what better place and time to bring that career to a close. It has been such an honour and privilege to have been part of Team Ireland at two Paralympic Games.

“I would like to thank all those who have been part of what has been an incredible part of my life. As this great chapter of my life finishes, I look forward to hopefully the next great thing finding me. I would like to pay special tribute to my partner Louise and our daughter Nora for their support and encouragement not to mention their patience, my parents Ronald and Margaret for supporting and motivating me throughout my life and my strength and conditioning coach, Noel Murphy who made me the very best athlete I could be.

“I wish all those athletes and their coaches who remain part of Team Ireland every success and to the up-and-coming athletes, I hope your dream comes true in LA and Brisbane.”