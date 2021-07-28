Tenth overall for Irish pair Doyle and Byrne as they finish fourth in B final

Philip Doyle and Ronan Byrne finished fourth in the men’s doubles B final at Sea Forest Waterway this morning.

The pair crossed the line with a time of 6:16.89. It means they are tenth overall.

Coming in first was Russia, clocking 6:13.74. New Zealand took second with Romania finishing third and just .03 seconds ahead of the team Ireland rowers.

Doyle and Byrne had been tipped as medal contenders at these Games given they finished second at the 2019 World Championships but missed out on a final spot after a disappointing semi-final performance where they finished sixth.

Of the six boats representing Ireland in Tokyo, none will finish outside of the top 12. It is a busy morning on the water with the women’s four final, lightweight men’s double sculls semi-final, lightweight women’s double sculls semi-final and women’s pair semi-final all to come.