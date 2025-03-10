Advertisement
Ireland’s Michaela Walsh (file pic). James Crombie/INPHO
FreeWoe

Disappointment for Irish trio at World Championships

Michaela Walsh, Carleigh Irving and Jenny Lehane all suffered defeats.
7.35pm, 10 Mar 2025

THERE WAS disappointment for three Irish boxers at the 2025 IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Niš, Serbia today.

Michaela Walsh lost against home fighter Andjela Brankovic in a unanimous decision during the evening session.

The double Olympian was competing at 57kg in the last 32 round.

19-year-old Carleigh Irving also suffered defeat in her 48kg last 32 bout.

Venezuela’s Tayonis Cendeno Rojas won by unanimous decision against the 2024 European U23 silver medalist.

There was similarly no joy this afternoon for Meath native Jenny Lehane.

The Paris Olympian was competing in the last 32 of the 54kg event but lost via unanimous decision against the 2024 Asian champion Natnicha Chongprongklang of Thailand.

