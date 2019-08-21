This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Struggling Monaco sign out-of-favour Leicester striker

Having recently lifted the African Cup of Nations with Algeria, Islam Slimani is off on loan to Ligue 1.

By AFP Wednesday 21 Aug 2019, 2:02 PM
Slimani celebrating a goal for Leicester in 2017.
Image: Mike Egerton
Image: Mike Egerton

MONACO HAVE SIGNED veteran Algerian international striker Islam Slimani on loan from Leicester City.

The 31-year-old passed a medical on Tuesday and arrives for the 2019/20 season. 

Slimani joined Leicester, at the time the Premier League champions, for a club record fee in 2016, but struggled, scoring eight goals in the 35 appearances. He went out on loan to Newcastle and last season to Fenerbahce in Istanbul where he scored one league goal.

Slimani was part of the Algeria squad that won the African Cup of Nations in Egypt last month, starting one game and scoring one goal.

2019 Africa Cup of Nations - Senegal vs Algeria Lifting the African Cup of Nations in July. Source: DPA/PA Images

“I am very happy to be involved with Monaco, a big club that aims to fight for the first places in the championship and to qualify for European competitions,” Slimani said. “I will give everything to help the club achieve its goals.”

The striker will be reunited with former Sporting coach Leonardo Jardim. Slimani broke into the Sporting team in 2013-14, Jardim’s only season at the Lisbon club.

Slimani is under contract at Leicester until June 2021 and his loan contains a recall clause.

He arrives with Monaco bottom of Ligue 1, having lost their opening two league matches — both 3-0 — to Lyon and Metz. 

Cesc Fabregas was sent off in their opener, while Ruben Aguilar was red-carded last weekend. 

© – AFP, 2019 

AFP

