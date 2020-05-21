This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jaap Stam lands MLS coaching role

The former Man United defender has taken charge at FC Cincinnati.

By Press Association Thursday 21 May 2020, 7:59 PM
23 minutes ago 375 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5105044
Jaap Stam.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Jaap Stam.
Jaap Stam.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FC CINCINNATI HAVE appointed former Holland and Manchester United defender Jaap Stam as their new head coach.

The ex-Reading, PEC Zwolle and Feyenoord boss has signed a deal to become Cincinnati’s fifth head coach, until December 2021.

Stam, who has replaced compatriot Ron Jans, told Cincinnati’s official website: “For myself, to get the opportunity to work in America and to work in MLS for a club like FC Cincinnati, it’s a dream.

“I’ve always liked the country and I’ve always liked the mentality of the people in the States as well in what they’re trying to achieve.

“To get the opportunity to work for FC Cincinnati and this project by building the club – hopefully even further than where they already are, because I think they’ve already done a great job – but being a presence as a team, even more in MLS, getting results and working together with the fans and everybody already working within the club, for me it’s a big challenge to do well.”

