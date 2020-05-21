Jaap Stam lands MLS coaching role

FC CINCINNATI HAVE appointed former Holland and Manchester United defender Jaap Stam as their new head coach.

The ex-Reading, PEC Zwolle and Feyenoord boss has signed a deal to become Cincinnati’s fifth head coach, until December 2021.

Stam, who has replaced compatriot Ron Jans, told Cincinnati’s official website: “For myself, to get the opportunity to work in America and to work in MLS for a club like FC Cincinnati, it’s a dream.

“I’ve always liked the country and I’ve always liked the mentality of the people in the States as well in what they’re trying to achieve.

“To get the opportunity to work for FC Cincinnati and this project by building the club – hopefully even further than where they already are, because I think they’ve already done a great job – but being a presence as a team, even more in MLS, getting results and working together with the fans and everybody already working within the club, for me it’s a big challenge to do well.”