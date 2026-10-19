LEINSTER SAY JACK Conan requires further assessment of the shoulder injury that forced him off during the weekend’s win over Clermont Auvergne.
The timing is also unfortunate given Ireland boss Andy Farrell names his squad on Wednesday for the November internationals.
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Leinster boss Leo Cullen’s initial reaction after the victory in France was that Conan “will be out for a little bit” and that they would “get the exact extent of that in the next week.”
Conan will play no part in the derby with Munster on Saturday and if his absence is prolonged it will also mean that Ireland could be without their two first-choice No 8s as Caelan Doris is recovering from foot and knee injuries.
The Leinster medical update provided no more information on Doris’ recovery time. Andrew Osborne will follow the graduated return to play protocol after a head injury and Hugh Cooney has a hand issue that will rule them out of the Munster game.
Jordan Larmour also requires “further assessment as he integrates into training.
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Jack Conan's shoulder injury requires further assessment ahead of Ireland squad announcement
LEINSTER SAY JACK Conan requires further assessment of the shoulder injury that forced him off during the weekend’s win over Clermont Auvergne.
The timing is also unfortunate given Ireland boss Andy Farrell names his squad on Wednesday for the November internationals.
Leinster boss Leo Cullen’s initial reaction after the victory in France was that Conan “will be out for a little bit” and that they would “get the exact extent of that in the next week.”
Conan will play no part in the derby with Munster on Saturday and if his absence is prolonged it will also mean that Ireland could be without their two first-choice No 8s as Caelan Doris is recovering from foot and knee injuries.
The Leinster medical update provided no more information on Doris’ recovery time. Andrew Osborne will follow the graduated return to play protocol after a head injury and Hugh Cooney has a hand issue that will rule them out of the Munster game.
Jordan Larmour also requires “further assessment as he integrates into training.
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