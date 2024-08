IRELAND’S JACK MARLEY has suffered a split decision defeat in his heavyweight quarter-final bout against Tajikistan’s Davlat Boltaev at the 2024 Olympic Games.

The winner was guaranteed at least a bronze medal by progressing to the semi-finals in Paris, and Marley fell short after a gallant effort.

The judge’s scored it 4-1 in favour of the elusive Boltaev.

“The future is very bright for Jack Marley,” Eric Donovan said on RTÉ commentary as the 21-year-old bowed out.

Advertisement

More to follow.