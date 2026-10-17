Championship round-up: Jack Moylan scores third goal in five days for Cardiff City

IRELAND STAR JACK Moylan continued his fine run of goalscoring form, but his Cardiff City side were pegged back in a 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Moylan scored his third goal in five days – and sixth of the season – and also provided an assist as 10-man Cardiff shared the spoils at the Riverside.

Will Lankshear stepped off the bench to inspire Middlesbrough’s stirring second-half fightback: Brian Barry-Murphy’s Bluebirds stunned high-flying Boro in the first half and led 2-0 at the interval after goals from Moylan and Ollie Tanner.

"Cheeky little stepover" 😍 What a goal from Jack Moylan to give Cardiff City the lead against Middlesbrough! https://t.co/46S7QRpnyl — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 17, 2026

Moylan’s effort which broke the deadlock was superb; the Dubliner dancing into the box and producing a wonderful step-over before beating Radek Vitek at his near post with a low drive.

The former Shelbourne attacker then sent Tanner on his way as Cardiff doubled their lead just before half-time.

Advertisement

Ollie Tanner with a stunning finish to double Cardiff City's lead! 🎯 https://t.co/YAn7rJfwFz — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 17, 2026

Lankshear, the Championship’s top scorer, was surprisingly rested but the striker was brought on by Kim Hellberg at the break, and within 16 minutes of his introduction Boro were level.

Tommy Conway halved the deficit before Lankshear struck his 11th goal of the season in all competitions.

Cardiff went down to 10 men with seven minutes to play when Gabriel Osho was given a straight red card for a reckless tackle on Lankshear, but Boro – who are now unbeaten in nine league games - could not force a winner.

Like Moylan, recent Ireland debutant Joel Bagan played the full game for Barry-Murphy’s Cardiff.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Rocco Vata chipped in with an assist as Watford lifted the pressure on head coach Alessio Dionisi and quelled their supporters’ rebellion against owner Gino Pozzo with a deserved 2-0 win against sluggish Charlton.

After shipping nine goals in calamitous defeats by Burnley and Cardiff, Dionisi’s side had slumped into the bottom three and the fans had turned their anger on Pozzo.

But goals from Luca Kjerrumgaard and substitute Jordan Zemura – the Zimbabwe defender’s first for the club – extended Charlton’s worrying run to eight games without a win as the Addicks were booed off at Vicarage Road.

Watford, on the other hand, kept their first clean sheet in 210 days with only their second win in three months.

Vata was introduced late on and made his impact felt immediately in a game in which recent Irish teammate Conor Coventry was on the losing side alongside Dan McNamara and Millenic Alli.

And in the Championship’s other early kick-off, Jake Cooper’s scrambled equaliser rescued a point for Millwall as they came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Lincoln.

Mark Sykes played the first half for Millwall, while Chiedozie Ogbene and Josh Honohan were unused substitutes for Lincoln.

- Additional reporting from Emma Duffy

*****