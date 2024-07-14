Advertisement
Jack O'Connor with Kieran McGeeney after the game. James Crombie/INPHO
Jack O'Connor: 'The goal we conceded was a killer, it got the Armagh crowd into it'

Kerry exited the championship with their 1-18 to 1-16 loss after extra-time at the hands of Armagh.
11.50am, 14 Jul 2024
JACK O’CONNOR PINPOINTED two second-half goalscoring opportunities as key in changing the course of his Kerry side’s All-Ireland semi-final against Armagh yesterday.

Aiming to make the final for the third successive year, Kerry went five points up courtesy of Paul Murphy’s goal but saw Tom O’Sullivan’s effort to find the net fly wide of target, while Armagh got a huge boost at the other end when Barry McCambridge raised a green flag.

“It looked like that missed goal chance into the Hill was a critical moment. If that went in, I thought the game was probably beyond Armagh and then the goal, that poor goal that we conceded was a huge moment in the game.

“I think that is where the game swung, those two moments. The goal we conceded was a killer in the sense that it got the Armagh crowd into it.

“I thought we quietened the crowd for large parts of the game and it just gave Armagh momentum and it is hard to break momentum. We did well to come back and equalise in normal time. We had a ferocious effort from our boys but it was bitterly disappointing, it was a game we had enough chances to win it.”

O’Connor sensed Armagh’s huge support was a factor that enabled them to power forward in the second half.

“The goal gave them momentum and the crowd drove them on. They outnumbered us fairly substantially out there and I thought the crowd was a factor in the game. No question about it, it just lifted Armagh and we tried very hard but it was hard to arrest that momentum.

“Armagh have not been here for a while so they were bound to come in big numbers. It is a Bank Holday weekend up north. Armagh are great supporters, great followers and they came in big numbers.”

