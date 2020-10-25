BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sunday 25 October 2020
Jack Nowell out of England's Six Nations title tilt after Exeter double

Exeter wing needs surgery on his injured foot.

By AFP Sunday 25 Oct 2020, 10:14 AM
23 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/5244633
Nowell played through the pain barrier in yesterday's Premiership final.
Image: PA
Image: PA
Nowell played through the pain barrier in yesterday's Premiership final.
Image: PA

JACK NOWELL RULED himself out of England’s Six Nations finale against Italy next weekend as he contemplated surgery on ruptured ligaments after playing through the pain barrier to help Exeter complete a memorable English and European double on Saturday.

Exeter edged out Wasps 19-13 in atrocious conditions at a rainswept Twickenham to win the Premiership final a week after they were crowned kings of Europe for the first time with a Champions Cup final victory over Racing 92.

But England wing Nowell ruled himself out of winning a third trophy in three weeks, with Eddie Jones’s men in contention for the Six Nations title in their coronavirus-delayed final round clash with Italy in Rome.

And Nowell may not feature again for club or country until 2021 at the earliest.

“I have actually been playing on a bit of a foot injury which is going to need surgery, I’ve ruptured all the ligaments around my toe, which is not ideal,” said Nowell.

“Unfortunately, I am going to have to get it fixed next week.”

“It might be a little while after speaking to the surgeon,” the 27-year-old conceded. “After I’ve sobered up in the next couple of days I will catch up with him.”

He added: “It’s been horrendous. It’s my big toe, so any drive off that has been very, very sore. I’ve been fighting a battle since the Toulouse game (on 26 September) –- I did it in the last 10 minutes of that game.

“What I have said to (Exeter director of rugby) Rob (Baxter), the physios and the doctors, it is that I would have never forgiven myself if I didn’t give these two games a go.”

